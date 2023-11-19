Overview: The Singleton golf challenge is arguably the most exciting match play challenge for amateur golfers not only in Uganda, but also, the entire East African region.

The Singleton match play Golf Challenge Season 8

Round Five (Semi-finals)

· Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona Lost to Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu (4/3)

· Brian Manyindo & Micheal Odur Lost to Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira (3/2)

The penultimate round for the 8th season of the Singleton match play golf challenge was held at the par-71 Entebbe club on Saturday, 18th November 2023.

The theme on the day was “Reggae-Ragga” with a total field of 124 golfers on the menu.

Eight golfers (four pairs) competed in the main category as the rest were in the subsidiary cluster.

The two successful two pairs made the grade to the grand finale slated for the 2nd December 2023 in Entebbe.

A golfer negotiates from a sand bunker at Entebbe Club golf course during the 2023 Singleton match play challenge

Joseph Bogera playing with Kenneth Kiddu bundled out Entebbe club captain Serwano Walusimbi who played with former Rugby captain Peter Magona.

Bogera and Kiddu won 4/3 to qualify for the finals after their match ended on hole 15.

Richard Mucunguzi combined with Saidi Kirarira to eliminate Brian Manyindo and Micheal Odur 3/2.

“We planned well for this duel and succeeded. I thank my playing mate” Kirarira, a member at Kabale Golf Course remarked.

Saidi Kirarira during an interview with the media

Daniel Karungi, a divisional sales manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, the anchor sponsors of the tournament under the Singleton brand is optimistic about a colourful climax come December.

“Singleton match play challenge is an exciting championship that is a must attend for every golfer in the region. We expect a great climax of the championship in December 2023” Karungi remarked.

Joseph Bogera and caddie Ochapeti plan before putting

Peter Magona and Serwano Walusimbi share notes before playing

This year’s challenge has been played since May 2023 with the colourful climax coming in December.

The successful pair will be rewarded with an all-expenses paid-for trip to Dubai for the international DTP tour challenge.

Singleton is the headline sponsor of the challenge, proudly joined by DSTV, NCBA Bank, CFAO Motors, DSTV, Afrisafe and Uganda Airlines as the other partners.

Golfers and other guests had a fun blast time during the 19th hole celebrations

NCBA Bank handled the 19th hole arrangement during the semi-final stage.

Meanwhile, the inter-clubs tournament was won by Entebbe club.

Four clubs; Kabale, Kigali, Uganda Golf Club (Kampala) and the victors Entebbe took part.

Entebbe club chairperson Eng Jacob Byamukama holds the trophy as the rest of the members celebrate on the podium

