The penultimate round of the 8th season of the Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge saw 124 players take the par-71 course of Entebbe Golf Club on Saturday.

NCBA Bank took charge of the day as the pair of Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu as well as Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira advanced to the final that is scheduled to be played on 2nd December.

NCBA powered the day with 60 million shillings including the 19th hole experience as revealed by CEO Mark Muyobo.

“We have invested over Ugx. 60 million in sponsorship and activation of the Singleton Golf Challenge besides sponsoring other golf tournaments in Uganda because golf matters deeply to NCBA. This is because, just like the sport, the bank believes in precision, strategy and the pursuit of excellence,” he said.

Mark Muyobo at Hole 7 during the Singleton Match Play Challenge at Entebbe Golf Club

Muyobo emphasized the bank’s commitment to promoting the game of Golf in Uganda in line with its environment, social and governance strategy and noted that this is one of the ways they give back to the community.

It should be noted that the financial institution is the prime sponsor of the NCBA Golf Series which is part of their commitment to growing the game of Golf in Uganda and especially inspiring both players and fans to pursue the benefits that come along with the sport.

Singleton Match Play (Semifinals)

On the course, Joseph Bogera playing alongside Kenneth Kiddu beat club captain Serwano Walusimbi who paired with Peter Magona, 4/3.

In the other semifinal, Richard Mucunguzi combined with Saidi Kirarira to eliminate Brian Manyindo and Micheal Odur, 3/2.

Singleton semifinals (Stableford Points)

Group A

Winner: Paul Habyarimana – 36

Runners Up: Ellis Katwebaze – 35

Group B

Winner: Enoch Nuwagaba – 42

Runners Up: Collins Bulafu – 40

Group C

Winner: Ali Karama – 39

Runners Up: Dejan Stepanovic – 38

Group D

Winner: Richard Mugisha – 35

Runners Up: John Ssebuliba – 33

Group A (Ladies)

Winner: Bridget Basiima – 37

Runners Up: Maureen Okura – 36

Group B (Ladies)

Winner: Melissa Ashimwe – 37

Runners Up: Nice Janda – 35

Winner Seniors: Etiene Marin – 35 c/b

Longest Drive

Men: Michael Tumusiime

Ladies: Jennie Linda

Nearest to the pin

Men: Robert Ejiku

Ladies: Bridget Basiima