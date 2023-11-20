Overview: Team Entebbe’s top 10 players had the composition of Enock Nuwagaba (42), Paul Kalemba (39), Elly Mukasa (38), Dejan Stepanovic (38), Jimmy Odonkara (37), Bridget Basiima (37), Milton Edimu (37), Timothy Okanya (36), John Paul Namona (36) and Paul Habyarima (36).

2023 Inter-clubs golf challenge championship

Overall winner : Entebbe Club (1100 points)

: Entebbe Club (1100 points) 1 st Runners up: Kigali Golf Club (1099 points)

Kigali Golf Club (1099 points) 2nd Runners up: Uganda Golf Club (1051 Points)

Entebbe Club triumphed with the overall trophy of the 2023 inter-clubs golf challenge championship played over three legs.

Optimizing on the home advantage during the final leg, Entebbe club amassed a combined total of 1100 points in all the legs to edge first runners up Kigali Golf Club by a point’s margin.

It was all jubilations at the 19th hole at the prize giving ceremony when very delighted members of Entebbe club stormed the podium to celebrate their victory.

“We are excited for the victory. I thank all the members for the collective display. The club management committee also did a great job of mobilizing” Jacob Byamukama, Entebbe club captain remarked as the giant trophy was hoisted higher.

Entebbe club members celebrate with their trophy on the podium

Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kampala came third with a total of 1051 points.

The final leg was played at the par-71 Entebbe club on Saturday, 18th November 2023 with the home side topping 376 points.

Team Entebbe’s top 10 players had the composition of Enock Nuwagaba (42), Paul Kalemba (39), Elly Mukasa (38), Dejan Stepanovic (38), Jimmy Odonkara (37), Bridget Basiima (37), Milton Edimu (37), Timothy Okanya (36), John Paul Namona (36) and Paul Habyarima (36).

Kigali Golf Club top ten players were Mellisa Ishimwe (37), Jeklay Teame (37), Pamela (35), Jennie Linda (34), Ngarambe (33), Willy Rugema (32), Eugene Munyaneza (31), Philip Sheetal (31), Anthony Olwit (30) and Paul Ntaganda (30) for 330 during the Entebbe leg.

Uganda Golf Club had 320 points with Jaime Byaruhanga and Elis Katwebaze contributing a lion’s share of 35 points apiece.

Others were George Nkya (34), Daniel Kalimuzo (33), Collins Mwesigwa (31), Anthony Agaba (31), Justin Ligyalingi (31), Sarah Nduhukire (30), Anne Abeja (30) and Edgar Muzahura (30).

A golfer negotiates from a sand bunker

Results over three legs:

Three legs were held in Kigali, Kampala and finally Entebbe. In Kigali, the home side won with 427 points. Entebbe Club followed with 373 points and Uganda Golf Club had 370 points.

In Kampala, Kigali Golf Club once again took the day with 370 points, UGC had 361 points and Entebbe was third with 320 points.

During the final leg at the lake side 1901 founded golfing facility, Entebbe led with 376 points, Kigali followed suit with 373 points and UGC had 351 points.

Meanwhile, the same day witnessed the penultimate round of the 2023 Singleton match play golf challenge.

Joseph Bogera playing with Kenneth Kiddu bundled out Entebbe club captain Serwano Walusimbi and former Rugby Cranes captain Peter Magona 4/3.

The other semi-final duel had Richard Mucunguzi, playing with Saidi Kirarira ejected Brian Manyindo and Micheal Odur 3/2.

The final between Bogera and Kiddu against Mucunguzi and Kirarira on Saturday, 2nd December 2023.