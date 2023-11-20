The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) on Monday announced Goran Loja as Gazelles’ new head coach.

The development has been made public on Monday November 21 via FUBA’s social handles.

“The Gazelles have a new head coach. Goran Lojo will take over the Senior Women’s National Team,” a statement partly read.

While the Gazelles social handle also read; ”We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Bosnian Goran Lojo as our new head coach.”

The Bosnia and Herzegonia national replaces Alberto Antuna who resigned before joining African giants Senegal.

Lojo brings huge basketball experience to the Gazelles side having coached the ladies Bosnian side from 2017 to early 2023.

He guided the ladies Bosnian side to the 2021 European Championship where they finished fifth in the continental showpiece.

A year later, he guided the same nation to the 2022 FIBA World Cup were they finished 12th on the global stage.

Lojo will be tasked to help the Gazelles earn a ticket to the FIBA Women Afrobasket who qualifiers will be held early next year.

The Gazelles staged a thrilling show in the just concluded Women Afrobasket hence clinching a seventh-place finish.

The team is made up of young talent that if handled well they can become one of the greatest sides on the continent.