Overview: The dreadlocked Bruce Gumushabe, 29, scored a total of four over 148 gross in 36 holes.

2023 Uganda Golf Club Caddies Tournament

Overall winner : Bruce Gumushabe -75, 73 (148)

: Bruce Gumushabe -75, 73 (148) Ladies winner: Rebecca Muwanguzi (85)

Uganda Golf Club caddie Bruce “Rasta” Gumushabe has attributed his victory of the 2023 Uganda Golf Club tournament to hard-work and belief.

Gumushabe beat a big field of over 80 caddies from Kampala, Entebbe, Namulonge and Kenya to win the overall trophy on a rainy Monday, November 20, 2023.

The dreadlocked 29-year-old scored a total of four over 148 gross in 36 holes.

The opening round, he was 3-over 75 and improved to 1-over 73 during the subsquent round.

“I dedicated a lot of time to practice on the round, putting greens and on the course proper. I am happy for this victory” he remarked.

Bruce Gumushabe receives his trophy | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Rebecca Muwanguzi scored 85 gross to win the ladies’ cluster ahead of first runners up Prudence Nimukama, a sister to Gumushabe.

Other rewards:

Musa Kirya and Carol Amulen took the men and women’s longest drive contest prizes respectively.

Mary Mboki and a one Ambrose won the nearest to pin competition.

A total of 85 caddies took part in the day-long competition. Competitors came from the home club, Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe, Namulonge and as far as Kenya.