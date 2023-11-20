Overview:
2023 Uganda Golf Club Caddies Tournament
- Overall winner: Bruce Gumushabe -75, 73 (148)
- Ladies winner: Rebecca Muwanguzi (85)
Uganda Golf Club caddie Bruce “Rasta” Gumushabe has attributed his victory of the 2023 Uganda Golf Club tournament to hard-work and belief.
Gumushabe beat a big field of over 80 caddies from Kampala, Entebbe, Namulonge and Kenya to win the overall trophy on a rainy Monday, November 20, 2023.
The dreadlocked 29-year-old scored a total of four over 148 gross in 36 holes.
The opening round, he was 3-over 75 and improved to 1-over 73 during the subsquent round.
“I dedicated a lot of time to practice on the round, putting greens and on the course proper. I am happy for this victory” he remarked.
Meanwhile, Rebecca Muwanguzi scored 85 gross to win the ladies’ cluster ahead of first runners up Prudence Nimukama, a sister to Gumushabe.
Other rewards:
Musa Kirya and Carol Amulen took the men and women’s longest drive contest prizes respectively.
Mary Mboki and a one Ambrose won the nearest to pin competition.
A total of 85 caddies took part in the day-long competition. Competitors came from the home club, Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe, Namulonge and as far as Kenya.