Overview: A total of 265 rangers will take part in the shooting with 85 from UPDF, 65 from Uganda Prisons Services, 55 from Uganda Wildlife Authority and 60 from hosts Uganda Police Force.

Competition: 17 th Inter-Forces Games

17 Inter-Forces Games Dates : 18 th November – 1 st December 2023

: 18 November – 1 December 2023 Games : Shooting, Football, Netball, Handball, Darts, Volleyball, Athletics

: Shooting, Football, Netball, Handball, Darts, Volleyball, Athletics Venues : Kigo Range Ground (Shooting), Kabalye & Masindi Stadium (Other Games)

: Kigo Range Ground (Shooting), Kabalye & Masindi Stadium (Other Games) Theme: “Fostering wellness and interagency cooperation through sports for a safer and secure Uganda”

The 17th edition of the Inter-forces games officially commenced with shooting sport at Police shooting range ground, Kigo on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The session was officially commissioned by the Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Frank Mwesigwa.

The shooting at Police shooting range grounds in Kigo, Wakiso District

SCP Frank Mwesigwa (holding the Uganda National flag) commissioning the shooting at Kigo

A total of 265 rangers will take part in the shooting with 85 from UPDF, 65 from Uganda Prisons Services, 55 from Uganda Wildlife Authority and 60 from hosts Uganda Police Force.

SCP Mwesigwa emphasized the importance of taking the competitions seriously, as marks will be awarded based on individual performance.

These games were officially launched at the Police main headquarters in Kampala on 17th November 2023.

Group photo for the different representatives of the forces

“Uganda Police is more than ready to host the 2023 Inter-Forces Games. These are games that are played by the combined forces in solidarity. They are meant to bring harmony among all the forces and a platform for recreation” Deputy IGP Major General Katsigazi remarked.

During the official launch, SCP Frank Baine represented the Uganda Prisons Service, Col Talemwa (UPDF) and Senior AIGP Charles Birungi, the vice president of the national organizing committee.

Besides shooting, the other games on the menu include darts, football, handball, volleyball, netball and athletics.

The rest of the games will take place at Kabalye police center and the Masindi main stadium.

Representatives of the sister forces at Kigo

SCP Frank Baine | Credit: David Isabirye

“As Prisons service, we value the interforces games. They have provided a pool of talented sportsmen for the different disciplines as athletics, darts, handball, netball and football” SCP Baine stated during the launch.

These games are held under the theme “Fostering wellness and interagency cooperation through sports for a safer and secure Uganda”.

Solidarity, unity, talent promotion are some of the pillars upon which these games are firmly built.

Police is the reigning overall champions.

SCP Mwesigwa with his speech at Kigo to the officers and men