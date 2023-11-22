Match Summary: Uganda vs Tanzania

Tanzania 99/7 (20 overs)

Uganda 105/2 15.2/20 overs

Uganda won by 8 wickets

The Cricket Cranes got off the mark at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Namibia with a clinical 8-wicket victory over fellow East Africans, Tanzania.

Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bilal Hassun continued his good form picking the first wicket for the Ugandans with the dangerous Ivan Suleiman playing down the wrong line departing for the cautious 2 off 9 balls.

Abhik Patwa (22) loves playing against Uganda and he was starting to get comfortable until Alpesh Ramjani induced a false shot for him to give a simple catch to Masaba in covers.

The Cricket Cranes were very mean in the field with Robinson Obuya relishing his opportunity with some nice ground fielding as he covered each blade of grass at the Wanderers.

Sanjay Thakor (22) took 18 runs off the 18th over that was bowled by Dinesh Nakrani and that got the Tanzanians close to the magic three figures.

Ronak Patel Roger Mukasa

The chase was casual from the Ugandans with Ronak Patel put down on zero by Ivan Suleiman but he never made them pay for that, losing his wicket soon after for a paltry 15.

Roger Mukasa (9) went to the reverse sweep once too many times and even with a sweet connection, he picked out Omary Kitunda at point to lose the second wicket for Uganda.

The introduction of Riazat Ali Shah (47 not out) got the run chase going with his runs coming off just 27 balls and his confidence rubbed off Simon Sessazi (31) who started to play his shots and get the win with 28 balls to spare.

Jackson Ogwang put out a brave team to make sure he has the right balance. Ssesazi got the nod ahead of Cyrus Kakuru with the gloves which created extra room for an All Rounder with Kenneth Waiswa coming into the side.

The new ball bowling combination of David Wabwire and Jonathan Ssebanja missed out alongside Frank Nsubuga while Henry Ssenyondo justified his selection with an economical spell of 2.75 as he picked up a wicket and gave away only 11 runs in his 4 overs.

Riazat Ali Sha

The all rounder performance from Riazat Ali Shah won him the Player of the Match award.

The Cricket Cranes will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they take on the hosts Namibia.