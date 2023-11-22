Overview: Besides captaining KOBS Rugby Club, Tukwasiibwe is also a practicing Advocate of the Courts of Judicature, a partner at Deluxe Associated Advocates specializing in mainstream Litigation, Civil and Corporate.

Derrick Aubrey Tukwasiibwe is the current captain of Kampala Old Boys (KOBs) rugby club, arguably the oldest sports club in the country.

Tukwasiibwe is a practicing Advocate of the Courts of Judicature, a partner at Deluxe Associated Advocates specializing in mainstream Litigation, Civil and Corporate.

He details his entire sports journey, juggling professional sport and career, what drives him and his expectations from the recent Ushs 95 Million KCB sponsorship of the club.

Derrick Tukwasiibwe escapes from an opponent

Who is Tukwasiibwe?

Born 1st May 1993 at Nsambya Hospital, the humble Derrick Aubrey Tukwasiibwe is a second born with 3 siblings.

Tukwasiibwe’s journey started at an early age, as far back as his primary school at Lohana Academy, where he was the best long-distance runner and played on the basketball school team.

His sports journey has been nothing short of exhilarating. Growing up, he describes himself as having tried his hand and excelled at various sports that included Javelin, basketball in secondary school, cycling in which he was divisional cycling champion in the 2003 Junior Biker’s race at Mandela Namboole Stadium.

Tukwasiibwe with full grip of the ball

When he joined Ntare School for O-Level, he realized that to excel, he had to make a choice.

He made the decision to concentrate on basketball and rugby, which he played until Senior Six.

The Rugby Journey.

Tukwasiibwe’s Rugby journey started at Ntare School, where he met Zeno Othieno Owora, a former rugby player with the warriors and Walter Kamusiime who introduced him to the game.

Zeno would go ahead and introduce him to club rugby in 2009 and he hasn’t looked back since then.

His professional rugby journey started in 2009 at Kyadondo Rugby club where he played for Engsol Tigers and Stallions before being promoted to the then MTN Heathens a few seasons later.

In 2013, he crossed over from D-mark to KOBs with whom he has played for the last 10 years.

He attributes his successful Rugby career to dedication, discipline and hard work. “Rugby is a sport that encapsulates several disciplines and values in life. Dedication, team work, solidarity and respect. For instance, imagine a 65kg 20-year-old player fighting to take down a 120kg player, it takes zeal and determination which translates to other spheres of life like work and school”, Tukwasiibwe boldly acknowledges.

Derrick Tukwasiibwe in courts of law

Balancing Professional Rugby and Career

According to Tukwasiibwe, Rugby has played had a positive impact on both his career as a Lawyer and his social life.

He says, “Over the years, I have met people who were interested not only in what I did on the pitch, but also off the pitch and I have secured a number of clients from rugby circles. I have met people in important places and this has widened my social circle.

Rugby also happens to be a get away from a busy and draining day in the office/Court and sharpens my mind as a practicing Advocate.”

Kobs celebrating the Tooro 7’s victory Credit: Nile Special

On the KCB Ushs 95 Million sponsorship.

When talking about the recent KCB KOBs, Ushs 95 million sponsorship, the elation in Tukwasiibwe’s voice and on his face says it all.

This excitement is validated by the fact that the club went without a sponsor for 2 years without a sponsor.

Tukwasiibwe and his teammates are optimistic that this sponsorship will open many doors for them not only in terms of financial support but the different exciting career opportunities for some of the players which can be exploited like internships and Apprenticeships and so many more.

He reiterated his appreciation to all the different KOBs sponsors that have supported them over the years, among them, Fireworks Advertising agency, which gives the club digital support.

KOBS players share a light moment

Future plans.

For now, Tukwasiibwe’s immediate plan as the captain of the ship, is to ensure that KOBs remain a dominant force in Uganda rugby while nurturing talent for the National Team.

He puts emphasis on his desire for the KOBs to be a leading sports outfit and a model for discipline and excellence.

Highest and lowest sports moments.

Tukwasiibwe considers every KOBs league title win as his highest moments in the game.

He however looks back at their 2014 loss, when they lost the league on the last day after James Ijongat’s kick to win the game hit the pole and went wide having played the whole season through adversity, as his lowest moment.

On Ugandan Rugby:

Tukwasiibwe expresses his dissatisfaction on the current rugby standards in the country, compared to the international standards.

He says, “Rugby in Uganda is still growing and as such the standard at which it is played here sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. For instance, the Uganda Rugby Union today is grappling with poor match officiation. We could also use technology advancement for purposes of safety of the game and consistency in officiation.”

The Inspiration and Drive:

With sporting heroes as Cristiano Ronaldo, Iron Mike Tyson, Kobe Bryant and Richie McCaw, and the late Robert Seguya, Tukwasiibwe is driven by the desire to win, to be the best at whatever he chooses to do. He emphasizes that belief in oneself and knowing who you are is the foundation for everything great.

Robert Seguya (R.I.P)

Portugese football captain Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: FIFA Media

Former Professional boxer Mike Tyson

Baseketball Legend Kobe Bryant (R.I.P) Credit: Photo: NBA

Richie McCaw, former New Zealand great Rugby player

Advise to upcoming players:

Tukwasiibwe urges young players is to work hard, not only in rugby but wherever they choose to invest their energy. He also advises them to be patient and to watch as much rugby as they can for different playing styles.

“And of course, join the great KCB KOBs”, he concludes.