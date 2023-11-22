Overview: The professional golfers from Uganda at the 2023 NCBA Tanzania Open are James Koto and Hussein Bagalana. Pros will play for a total kitty of TZS 25,000,000 (at least Ug.Shs 37,000,000).

2023 NCBA Bank Tanzania Golf Open

Professionals & Division A

72 Holes: 23rd – 26th November

Amateurs (Maximum 18 handicap)

36 Holes: 25th – 26th November

Kili Golf Course, Arusha city

The 2023 NCBA Bank Tanzania Golf Open championship will officially swing off on Thursday, 23rd November at the Kili Golf Course in the tourist city of Arusha.

Uganda will be ably represented by both the amateur and professional golfers.

The reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion Godfrey Nsubuga leads the cast of amateur golfers.

Ibrahim Bagalana and Collins Bulafu are the other amateurs from Uganda.

“I have had a good practice round at the Kili Golf Course. The fairways and greens are in pristine shape and I expect to play well” Nsubuga revealed to Kawowo Sports on Wednesday.

Godfrey Nsubuga

The professional golfers from Uganda are James Koto and Hussein Bagalana.

Koto expects a competitive round but he is optimistic of a great performance.

“I traveled well to Arusha and I am set for the NCBA Tanzania Open. Professional golf is very competitive, but I expect to give my A-game and make it” Koto noted.

James Koto swings off during the 2023 Uganda Pro Golf Open. He will travel to Arusha city, Tanzania | Credit: John Batanudde

The other golfers from Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are also expected to take part in this tournament bank rolled by NCBA Bank.

The golfers in division A (amateurs with handicaps 10 and below) and professionals will play 72 holes for four rounds.

The amateurs with a maximum of handicap 18 will be engaged in 36 holes (25th -26th November 2023).

The paid ranks cluster (professionals) will play for a total kitty of TZS 25,000,000 (at least Ug.Shs 37,000,000).

The cut will be determined after 36 holes of action (round two).

The title sponsor for the championship is NCBA Bank. Other partners include Tanzania Golf Union, Vodacom as well as the global golf governing body, Royal and Ancient (R&A).