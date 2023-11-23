ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Tanzania – 99/7 (20/20 ov)

Uganda – 105/2 (15.2/20 ov)

Uganda won by 8 wickets

Riazat Ali Shah was instrumental for the Cricket Cranes in their opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers at Wanderers Ground, Namibia.

Rizou, as he’s commonly known, scored a quick 47 runs including three maximums and a boundary off 27 balls to help Uganda to an 8-wicket win over Tanzania.

He was also spectacular with ball in hand, picking two wickets and the all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match Award.

In the post-match interview, Riazat revealed that he was happy with his performance but also added that the win would boost the team’s confidence going forward.

“It’s always amazing to win the first game of the tournament and am sure it will boost our confidence,” he noted.

“I feel good that I performed well both with the ball and the bat. It’s my aim to perform well for Uganda each time am given a chance as an all-rounder,” he added.

Riazat revealed that each tournament or condition calls for a different game plan and he is happy the one set up for this game yielded positives.

“Every game is different and requires a different game plan. This time the wickets were slow so we had to adjust and be patient. I feel amazing that we did that well.

“We looked so amazing with the bat. We were trying to build a partnership because the [require] runs were not so big and we managed to do the right job,” he concluded.

The Cricket Cranes will take on hosts Namibia on Friday in a much-anticipated game after taking a day off on Thursday.