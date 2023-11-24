The Uganda Rugby fraternity on Friday morning woke up to the sad news of the passing of veteran, legend, and serviceman Herbert Wafula. Wafula succumbed to illness on November 24, 2023, at Mulago National Referral Hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated a few months ago.

Wafula was a rugby man through and through. He dedicated a significant part of his life, if not all of it, to the sport as a player and never walked away even after hanging up his boots. He was a former player, captain, coach, and team manager of the Uganda Rugby Cranes, a career that spanned nearly two decades from 1997.

He was among the first men to play test rugby for Uganda in 1997 and went on to captain the Rugby Cranes in 2002, leading them to the first victory over Kenya in Kenya that year and also won the famous Africa Cup later in 2007.

Rest In Peace captain. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/40V5GTm3gx — Uganda Rugby Cranes (@RugbyCranes) November 24, 2023

Wafula coached multiple rugby clubs including Impis, Kobs, Mongers, Warriors, Rhinos, and Black Pirates which he passionately supported. He also coached both the Rugby Cranes and the Lady Rugby Cranes, Bamburi Super Series Ugandan franchise Victoria, and also the Rwanda sevens national team. Most recently, he was the Uganda Rugby Veterans coach for the 2023 tours against the Kenya Legends by Nondies.

Herbo, as his peers and rugby folk called him, was ruthless and fearless. A story is told that one night in the late 2000s after a match at then-Kampala Rugby Club (now-Legends Rugby Grounds), Wafula was on his way across Lugogo to Kyadondo Rugby Club. It is said that he met a group of delinquents who tried to rob him on the dark road along the Naguru Hospital. He defended himself and overpowered them but due to that minor inconvenience, he walked back to Kampala Rugby Club. The police, who had been patrolling the area arrived at the scene and found the young men ailing. As Wafula was still recounting how he had just dealt with some “bayaye” on the road, the police came rushing into the rugby club asking about a person who had just beaten up some people outside.

Wafula did not shy away from controversy and the long arm of the law caught up with him sometimes. In 2007, he was banned by Uganda Rugby Union citing gross misconduct after he roughed up national team player Tobi Ojok at a dinner hosted for the team by the union.

I knew Wafula from his “Captain’s Word” column in the New Vision which I started to read when I was still in high school back in 2012. The first time I spoke to him however was much later in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown when I was writing a story about the Uganda-Kenya rugby rivalry.

Wafula not only spoke boldly and with a straight face but he also had one of the firmest – sometimes painful if he had a matter to settle with you – handshakes in Ugandan rugby. His memories and anecdotes from the early days of Ugandan rugby would warm a cold Saturday evening after rugby.

With Wafula, you got the full package or nothing at all.

At the rugby grounds and events, he had the aura of a no-nonsense man who had seen and done it all. But under that veil of toughness was raw passion and openness for a good old rugby chat.

In his passing, Ugandan rugby has lost a man who truly lived and breathed rugby. He will be dearly missed.