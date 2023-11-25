The draws for AfroBasket 2025 Qualifiers were conducted on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As per the draws, Uganda’s Silverbacks will face familiar opponents Cape Verde and Nigeria with whom they were pitted in Group B

The fourth team of the group will come from the zonal qualifiers of Zone 1 and Zone 2.

The games will be played in February 2024.

It should be noted that Uganda was in the same group in the Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The Silverbacks also faced Cape Verde in the qualifiers for the 2021 AfroBasket as well as in the quarterfinal of the final tournament.

