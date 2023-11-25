Match Summary

Uganda 114/10 in 19.4 overs

Namibia 116/4 in 17 overs

Namibia won by 6 wickets

Cricket Cranes chose the wrong game to have an off day, especially in the field as they suffered a six-wicket loss in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers to Namibia.

Namibia followed up their opening day win against Zimbabwe with a crunching victory against a wild card team like Uganda.

In overcast conditions, the hosts won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a cautious start from Simon Ssesazi and Ronak Patel until Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus introduced himself into the attack, trapping Ssesazi lbw on his first bowl. The choice of shot from Sessazi was very questionable, especially before having a look.

Roger Mukasa was starting to look good after hitting David Weisse for a glorious half-dozen over his head but he got caught at the boundary off the very next ball due to greed.

The Cricket Cranes kept losing wickets in succession and failed to create meaningful partnerships to mount a charge. A late cameo from Bilal Hassun got the score into the 100s as the team finished on 114 all out.

In the chase, Uganda can only blame themselves as they put down five chances in the field. The Namibians wanted to knock off the required runs quickly and in the process offered chances that were put down.

The loss was the first for Uganda while Namibia is 2-out-of-2 at the tournament.

Cricket Cranes will be back in action on Sunday morning against Zimbabwe.