For a second straight season, City Oilers will be competing in the continent’s premier club competition, the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The Ugandan giants achieved the feat after beating Burundian side Dynamo, 72-61, in the semifinals of the Division East Elite 16 tournament.

Oilers went into the Saturday afternoon clash at Ellis Park Areno as favourites and started the game as such taking the opening quarter 19-5 despite both sides going scoreless for the opening couple of minutes.

Dynamo had a quick start to the second quarter and cut the deficit to 7 points by halftime. At the start of the third quarter, Dynamo’s spout continued and came to within a basket but Robinson Opong and Titus Lual got hot from 3-point range and the Oilers were in a double-digit lead again.

The Buurundians never really fell off as they kept making runs with Gilbert Nijimbere, Richard Ndikuriyo and Brian Irakoze as well as Deshaun Lamar contributing as Dynamo came to within a possession (58-55) in the fourth quarter.

However, Odeke took his turn again with back-to-back treys and an alley-oop as Oilers went on a 12-0 run for a 70-55 and the game was all but done.

Odeke finished with 14 points that were matched by Parrish Petty while Opong netted 17 points and pulled down 8 rebounds. Germain Roebuck contributed 13 points.

Robinson Opong | Credit: FIBA

“It was an important win so we treated this as our final game as we didn’t want to come back for another fight in the third place. I am happy for my teammates and I for having qualified,” Opong said after the game.

Mandy Juruni’s charges will on Sunday take on hosts Cape Town Tigers who edged COSPN 67-63.

“We have been getting better with each match and this will be carried forward into the final as we look to keep the winning streak. The job, for us, is not done. We cannot win a match with such a mindset so we come back hungry and ready to fight,” Opong added.

The South African side beat the Oilers in the semifinals on the same floor last year and the game is a perfect platform for the Ugandans to avenge that defeat.