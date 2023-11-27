Overview: A week earlier, Nsubuga had won in Kenya having also triumphed at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open championship in October at the par 72-Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city.

Uganda national team golfer Godfrey Nsubuga continued with his stellar performance in 2023 with victory at the 2023 NCBA Bank Tanzania Golf Open at Kili Golf club in Arusha city.

After four grueling rounds, Nsubuga scored a total gross of 292 played over four days.

A week earlier, Nsubuga had won in Kenya having also triumphed at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open championship in October at the par 72-Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city.

The Mehta Golf Club Lugazi and Uganda Golf Club member attributed his victory to diligence and concentration on the course.

“I am humbled for my performance at the 2023 NCBA Tanzania open. I have been working hard to improve the various aspects of my game. I also concentrated well during the four rounds especially in the last two days of the tournament. I thank the sponsors of the tournament, my personal sponsors and fans as well as my fellow golfers” Nsubuga, 23, remarked during his victory speech.

Uganda’s Ibrahim Bagalana and Tanzanian Daudi Isiaka tied in second place with 311 gross scores apiece.

In the professional ranks, Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf Club, Kenya) came top to claim a lion’s share of the Ug.shs 37,000,000.

Nuru Mollel (Gymkhana Golf Club, Arusha) and Justus “Pastor” Madoya (Great Lake Rift Valley – Naivasha) were second and third respectively.

Uganda’s Tadeo Rodell was among the 22 professionals who made the treasured cut as James Koto failed to cross the line.

In the ladies’ section, Neema Olomi (Arusha Golf Club) came top with 292 gross over rival and club-mate Hussein Iddy Madina (307 gross).