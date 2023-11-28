Overview: For the first time, golfers in the platinum category (above 80 years) will be rewarded independently. Previously, those above 80 years were also categorized in the same pool as the cluster above 70 years.

Event : 2023 UCAA Seniors Golf Tournament

The last golf event of the year for the Uganda Senior Golfing Association is the 2023 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Seniors Golf championship.

This event will take center stage on the 2nd and 3rd December at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala city.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, 28th November 2023 in Kampala at the tournament official launch, Charles Katarikawe, the chairperson of Uganda Seniors Golfing Association lauded the key Sponsor, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) for the resources invested over the years.

Smiles during the 2023 UCAA seniors Golf tournament launch in Kampala

“Among the objectives of Uganda Seniors Golfing Association constitution are to promote the playing of the game of Golf among its members and to organize competitive Golfing activities in Uganda with the latest tourney coming up in conjunction with our long term partner, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority” Katarikawe remarked.

Flanked by the UCAA public affairs manager Vianney Luggya and other USGA committee members, Katarikawe was also appreciative of the other partners as Crown Beverages Limited, Uganda Breweries, Safari Trackers, Fairway Hotel and Mr Johnson Omolo, the president of the Africa Golf Federation.

Luggya was humbled by the continued coordinal relationship between UCAA and USGA.

“Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) is privileged to associate with the Uganda Senior Golfing Association (USGA). This is the signature event of our annual aviation week with the others being the stake holders engagement workshop (at Kampala Serena Hotel) and Chess (Rwabushenyi Memorial open) . We have increased the package for this year from 8M to 15 M after steady stability from the COVID-19 pandemic effects” Luggya remarked.

Luggya then handed over the Ug.Shs 15,000,000 dummy cheque towards the tranquil tournament organization.

Charles Katarikawe (second left) receives a dummy cheque from Vianney Luggya as Marvin Kagoro and Grace Kabonero look on

A big field of over 200 golfers is anticipated to take part in this two day’s championship whose mode of play will be medal.

UCAA will present a formidable team at this championship led by skipper Marvin Kagoro and Michael Tumusiime, one of the leading gross players in the country.

Others will be in the 55 to 65 years, 65 to 75 years, 75 to 80 years as well as the subsidiary group.

Officials discuss after the launch

This year, the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association has organized other Tournaments in three regions; North (Lira), Eastern (Tororo) and Central (Uganda Golf Club, Kampala).

The Western Region leg was not Held and henceforth will be the first event of 2024 in March.