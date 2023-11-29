Match Summary: Uganda vs. Kenya

Uganda 162/5

Kenya 129 all out

Uganda won by 33 runs

Cricket Cranes are on the brink of history of qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies after defeating Kenya by 33 runs in the derby.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat. Despite Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa falling cheaply, Simon Ssesazi (60) repaid the faith of the team sticking with him at the top of the order with a patient knock mixing aggression with some careful intent. He occupied the crease for at least 18 overs ensuring that he rotated the strike to allow others to play around him and when he got the strike he delivered his own body blows putting away bad balls as he found the gaps.

Simon Ssesazi Dineshi Nakrani

Dinesh Nakrani (40) hasn’t contributed with the bat a lot but he loves playing against Kenya and his counterattack knock shifted gears for Uganda quickly as they posted a challenging 162/5 in their 20 overs.

The Ugandans made only one change that was a bit predicted with Frank Nsubuga coming into the team for Henry Ssenyodo. This fixture motivates the old man and it was always going to be hard to leave him out.

In the chase, Kenya sent Rakeep Patel and Collins Obuya – their most experienced players – as a clear sign of intent to make sure they score as many runs as possible.

However, the ankle injury that has kept out Rakeep for most of the tournament inhibited his running and was going to rely on boundaries to make sure Kenya got out of the blocks quickly. He took on the pace of Bilal Hassun and Riazat Ali Shah but the former had the last laugh, pinning him with a full-on pace delivery that uprooted his off stump with Kenya at 29.

Both sides kept trading blows with Collins Obuya, the in-charge for Kenya, mixing aggression with some clever cricket while the Cricket Cranes kept it tidy in patches.

Cricket Cranes

The game turned in the 11th over when Irfan Karim fell into the trap set for him behind square. He had picked a boundary in the same place off the 1st ball of the over and that forced skipper Brian Masaba to make changes in the field and he placed himself at deep square leg. Riazat Ali Shah banged it in short again and on instinct, Karim went for the same shot but this time he found the safe hands of Masaba and on the very next ball Pushkar Sharma came and went to leave Kenya railing at 72/4.

The heavens opened immediately after that over and the two wickets changed the equation with Uganda ahead by 11 runs yet before those two wickets Kenya would have been ahead by 3 runs if the situation had been 72/2.

After the rain, Sachin Bhudhia and Collins Obuya stayed with the rate but the left-arm spin of Alpesh Ramjani (2/12) was the undoing of the latter and his wicket exposed the rest of the tail early making the assignment more complex.

Kenneth Waiswa made his biggest contribution throughout the whole campaign. He was intelligent on a wicket that allowed him to mix up the pace snaring up the wicket of Nehemiah Odhiambo in the process with Bilal Hassun (4/39) cleaning up the tail with some great death-bowling skills.

Cricket Cranes

The Cricket Cranes continued with the same approach of ensuring they kept it basic and focusing on the result rather than the detail. The Ugandans showed good energy in the field, putting their bodies on the line when they had to but also bowling in pairs to make sure none of the bowlers became a target for the Kenyans.

The win means Uganda keep the World Cup dream alive and a victory against fellow East Africans Rwanda tomorrow will see Uganda become the 20th nation at the 2024 T20 World Cup.