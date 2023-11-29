Overview: At least 100 golfers are targeted from different clubs in the country. The home Club Kilembe Mines will definitely have the bulk of golfers with the nearby Toro Club in Fort Portal also having some reasonable number of players. Others will come from Mbarara, Kampala, Entebbe, Lugazi, Masindi, Lira, Jinja, Mbale, Tororo and Arua.

Event : 2023 Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman’s putter

: 2023 Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman’s putter Date : 16th December

: 16th December Green Fees : Ug. Shs 50,000 per head

: Ug. Shs 50,000 per head Venue : Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese

: Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese Mode of play: Medal

Golfers will have a rare feel of a round by the picturesque gigantic Rwenzori Ranges as the 2023 Kilembe Mines Captain’s putter takes center stage.

This day-long tournament will take place on Saturday, 16th December 2023 at the par 73 Kilembe Mines Golf course in Kasese, Western Uganda.

At least 100 golfers are targeted from different clubs in the country.

The home Club Kilembe Mines will definitely have the bulk of golfers with the nearby Toro Club in Fort Portal also having some reasonable number of players.

Others will come from Mbarara, Kampala, Entebbe, Lugazi, Masindi, Lira, Jinja, Mbale, Tororo and Arua.

Ronald Kwikiriza, Kilembe Mines Golf Club Chairperson | Credit: David Isabirye

We expect a great tournament as the 2023 Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman’s putter returns this year on the 16th December. Registration is currently on-going and we anticipate a big field. There are big prizes for the outstanding golfers courtesy of our sponsors Stabex, Gems International Limited and other partners. Ronald Kwikiriza, chairman Kilembe Mines Golf Club

The gross category will be for the main cluster with other golfers classified in groups A, B and C according to their respective Handicaps in either gender.

There will be a special cluster for the seniors (above 55 years of age) as well as prizes for side bets; longest drive and nearest to the pin.

Home bred player Habibu Kissande is the defending champion and believes he has the mantle and impetus to successful retain the crown.

Habibu Kissande ready to tee off

I am training on the course well and it is all well. I have the hope that I will maintain the status-quo and defend my title. Habibu Kissande, gross golfer

The lead sponsor is fuel company Stabex, joined by Gems International Limited.

Green fees are fixed at UG.SHS 50,000 apiece.

L-R: Andrew Otyeng (Regional sales manager at Uganda Breweries Limited) looks on as Gilbert Otim (Stabex marketing manager) hands over a gas cylinder to Ronald Kwikiriza at the Stabex headquarters in Nansana in 2022 | Credit: David Isabirye