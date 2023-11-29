Overview: Telecommunications giants MTN Uganda is the main sponsor of the monthly tee competition at Entebbe club. The grand finale (MTN Tee of Tees) will be played on Saturday, 16th December 2023 with the top player at the order of merit per gender triumphing and getting rewarded with enticing prizes.

The MTN Monthly Golf Tee tournament for November 2023 was a complete success at the lake side par-71 Entebbe club course.

Over 110 golfers took part in the day-long event played under sunny conditions on the 1901 founded golfing facility.

Entebbe club Trustee Maxi Byenkya was the overall winner. Playing off handicap 16, Byenkya tallied 65 nett to emerge victorious.

L-R: Edward Kabuchu, Maxi Byenkya (middle) and Entebbe club captain Serwano Walusimbi | Credit: David Isabirye

Byenkya attributed her good swing and putting on the day to continuous practice on the course.

“I am happy for this victory” she started during the victory speech on the 19th hole experience.

“It was a perfect round of golf that started with a bogie on hole one but improved subsequently with par scores. Of late, I have been training well and it paid off” she added with her trademark grin.

“I want to thank the main sponsors MTN Uganda for the initiative and the other partners, Entebbe club and the entire golfing fraternity” she concluded.

Dr. Peter Apell was group A winner with 70 nett, off handicap 9. He was a stroke better off Andrew Baguma (handicap 7).

Maxi Byenkya during the victory speech | Credit: David Isabirye

Edward Kabuchu hands over a trophy to Andrew Baguma | Credit: David Isabirye

Other top performers:

Adoch Lumum won group B with 67 nett (handicap 16). James O’Sullivan (handicap 15) was runners up with 69 nett.

Apollo Segawa (handicap 19) won on a count-back with 67 nett over Louis Tumukunde (handicap 26).

Ladies:

The top lady performer was Rukia Nalwoga (handicap 25) with 67 nett as Peris Vanessa came second with 72 nett (handicap 15).

Richard Mucunguzi (handicap 17) was the best senior golfer (above 55 years of age) with 67 nett.

The guest winner was Peter Atwine (handicap 28) with 65 nett.

Vanessa Peris (right) receives her trophy from Jovia Tugume | Credit: David Isabirye

Telecommunications giants MTN Uganda is the main sponsor of the monthly tee competition at Entebbe club.

The grand finale (MTN Tee of Tees) will be played on Saturday, 16th December 2023 with the top player at the order of merit per gender triumphing and getting rewarded with enticing prizes.