Results

SC Villa 2-0 Busoga United

Bright Stars 3-1 Arua Hill

Nelson Ssenkatuka hit the first hat trick of the season as his treble helped Soltilo Bright Stars to beat 10-man Arua Hill 3-1 at Kavumba.

The striker who recently celebrated scoring half century of league goals scored in the 3rd minute, third minute of extra time before the break and completed his hattrick seven minutes after the break.

Ibrahim Musa scored Arua Hill’s consolation before the break in a fixture Yusuf Makhtum was sent off at the hour mark.

Ssenkatuka goals elevate him to seven league goals this season and leads the scorer’s charts.

Bright Stars will be at home next Tuesday against Villa who beat Busoga United 2-0 while Arua Hill who are bottom of the log will host Wakiso Giants in an early relegation six pointer.

Joseph Mutyaba’s men are now in 10th place with as many points after eight matches.