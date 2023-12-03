Overview:
Peter Tumusiime was the gross winner as Peace Kabasweka took the ladies’ longest drive gong.
The 2023 NCBA Golf series successfully concluded at Sigona Golf Club in Kenya’s capital city of Nairobi on 1st December.
Two Ugandans Peter Tumusiime and Peace Kabasweka were among the 108 players in the grand finale.
Tumusiime was the gross winner as Kabasweka took the ladies’ longest drive gong.
The series started in March 2023 at the Kenya Railway Golf Club and since traversed the various courses in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
Overall, 3500 golfers competed in the regional tournament.
Phillip Shiharsy and Louisa Gitau emerged as the overall winners in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.
This long-awaited event showcased a strong roster of participants, all competing for a piece of the substantial prize pool amounting to KSH 300,000 (UGX 7.3M).
The overall winners of each category received KSH 100,000 (UGX 2.4M)
The overall winners of each category took home KSH 100,000 (UGX 2.4M).
Mark Muyobo, chief executive officer for NCBA Bank revealed that the 2023 grand finale at Sigona Golf Club was testament to the bank’s dedication to promoting sportsmanship, skill development, and the overall growth of golf in the region.
“The regional competition has truly elevated the profile of golf within NCBA Bank, showcasing the bank’s commitment to fostering excellence and camaraderie in the sport,” Muyobo stated.
As NCBA continues to invest in golf, the series have not only provided a platform for spirited competition but has also strengthened the bonds within the golfing community.
Grand Finale prize list:
- Overall Gross winner (Men): Philip Shiharsy – 75 Gross
- Overall Gross Winner (Ladies): Louisa Gitau – 84 Gross
- Gross Winner: Peter Tumusiime – 74 Gross
- Guest Winner: John Kariuki – 80 Gross
- Junior Gross Winner: Telvin Thuku – 89 Gross
- Staff Winner: Charles Omondi – 97 Gross
- Lady Nett Winner: Josephine Chesang – 73 Nett
- Men Nett Winner: Jimmy Akhonya – 68 Nett
- Nearest to pin: Rahab Thuo
- Longest Drive (Women): Peace Kabasweka
- Longest Drive (Men): John Kariuki
- Piga Mingi: James Mugo – 103 Nett