The 2023 NCBA Golf series successfully concluded at Sigona Golf Club in Kenya’s capital city of Nairobi on 1st December.

Two Ugandans Peter Tumusiime and Peace Kabasweka were among the 108 players in the grand finale.

Peace Kabasweka and Peter Tumusiime

Peace Kabasweka receives her prize for the longest drive competition

Tumusiime was the gross winner as Kabasweka took the ladies’ longest drive gong.

The series started in March 2023 at the Kenya Railway Golf Club and since traversed the various courses in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Overall, 3500 golfers competed in the regional tournament.

Phillip Shiharsy and Louisa Gitau emerged as the overall winners in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

Philip Shiharsy (Left) receives his dummy cheque

This long-awaited event showcased a strong roster of participants, all competing for a piece of the substantial prize pool amounting to KSH 300,000 (UGX 7.3M).

The overall winners of each category received KSH 100,000 (UGX 2.4M)

The overall winners of each category took home KSH 100,000 (UGX 2.4M).

Overall gross winner on the podium

Mark Muyobo, chief executive officer for NCBA Bank revealed that the 2023 grand finale at Sigona Golf Club was testament to the bank’s dedication to promoting sportsmanship, skill development, and the overall growth of golf in the region.

“The regional competition has truly elevated the profile of golf within NCBA Bank, showcasing the bank’s commitment to fostering excellence and camaraderie in the sport,” Muyobo stated.

As NCBA continues to invest in golf, the series have not only provided a platform for spirited competition but has also strengthened the bonds within the golfing community.

A junior golfer in action during the 2023 NCBA Bank grand finale

Different top performer with their prizes after the 2023 NCBA Bank grand finale

Grand Finale prize list:

Overall Gross winner (Men): Philip Shiharsy – 75 Gross

Philip Shiharsy – 75 Gross Overall Gross Winner (Ladies) : Louisa Gitau – 84 Gross

: Louisa Gitau – 84 Gross Gross Winner : Peter Tumusiime – 74 Gross

: Peter Tumusiime – 74 Gross Guest Winner : John Kariuki – 80 Gross

: John Kariuki – 80 Gross Junior Gross Winner : Telvin Thuku – 89 Gross

: Telvin Thuku – 89 Gross Staff Winner : Charles Omondi – 97 Gross

: Charles Omondi – 97 Gross Lady Nett Winner : Josephine Chesang – 73 Nett

: Josephine Chesang – 73 Nett Men Nett Winner : Jimmy Akhonya – 68 Nett

: Jimmy Akhonya – 68 Nett Nearest to pin : Rahab Thuo

: Rahab Thuo Longest Drive (Women): Peace Kabasweka

Peace Kabasweka Longest Drive (Men ): John Kariuki

): John Kariuki Piga Mingi: James Mugo – 103 Nett

NCBA Golf Series 2023 at Sigona Club, Nairobi