Arua Hill and Wakiso Giants lock horns in an early relegation six pointer at Paridi in one of the three matches that gets match day ten underway in the Premier League.

Both sides come into the game in limping mode with each managing one win in eight league matches.

The two occupy the bottom places with the hosts at the base with four points while the visitors are slightly above on six on the 16-team table.

The hosts are without suspended utility player Yusuf Makhtum who was sent off in the 3-1 defeat to Bright Stars while the hosts miss three key players – Titus Ssematimba (suspension), Paul Willa and Lawrence Bukenya (injured).

Three former Wakiso Giants players Gaddafi Wahab, Geriga Atendele and Richard Anyama along with coach Livingstone Mbabazi face former bosses.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

There have been four previous league meetings with Arua Hill unbeaten on all occasions [W3, D1]

Tuesday 05th December 2023.

· Express FC Vs BUL FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs SC Villa, Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· Arua Hill SC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani (4:00pm).

Wednesday 06th December 2023.

· Mbarara City FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Busoga United FC Vs Maroons FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

· NEC FC Vs URA FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

Thursday 07th December 2023.

· Gaddafi FC Vs UPDF FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Vipers SC Vs Kitara FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende(7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.