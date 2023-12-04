FIFA Assistant Referee Marex Nkumbi Nakitto has confirmed she will retire from officiating games at the end of this year.

One of the few female referees certified by FIFA in Uganda wrote a letter to FUFA confirming she will retire from the profession.

“FIFA Female Assistant Referee Marex Nkumbi Nakitto has officially written to FUFA confirming she will retire from officiating games on 30th December 2023.” Reads a statement from FIFA.

Nakitto, 37, became a national referee in 2008 in Kayunga District. Three years later, she earned the prestigious FIFA badge which she holds to date.

In her letter to FUFA, Nakitto lauds Denis Batte who is also a retired referee who she says inspired her to join refereeing.

“I want to appreciate and deeply thank my mentor in Refereeing Mr. Batte Denis, sincerely

if it wasn’t him refereeing wouldn’t have seen me, he paid for my refereeing course, trained me taught

me, cared for me, brought me all the way from Kayunga to Kampala, made sure I reach the

FIFA level and indeed it happened and I hope I have not disappointed him.” She wrote.

Nakitto’s retirement leaves Uganda with only three female Assistant Referees namely; Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Jane Mutoni and Elizabeth Nassolo.

The female centre referees are Shamirah Nabadda, Habiba Naigaga and Diana Murungi.