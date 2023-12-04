Overview: Sports Uganda Limited UK and Rhinos Athletics Club have also aggressively lobbied for several underprivileged Ugandan sports personalities and teams to acquire the basic sports equipment and gear as shoes, shirts, sockings, shirts, shin guards, balls and the like.

The rich spirit of philanthropism has often helped to uplift and boost various sectors at hand; sports inclusive.

For the umpteenth time, Sports Uganda Limited UK and Rhinos Athletics Club (RAC) have often joined forces to help the growth of the various sports programs.

In the same vein, Lukango Tree Conservancy (LUTESCO) has also the bandwagon to preach nature conservation in line with protection of the indigenous tree species.

Representatives of the diifferent hubs show off the donated sports equipment and tree seedlings | Credit: David Isabirye

In collaboration with the partners and sister organizations in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, a number of sports equipment has been delivered to Uganda and reached the intended end-user.

The four beneficiaries entailed West Nile region-based SCORE BEYOND from Adjumani district, Eastern Uganda’s Hope For Next Generation in Mbale city, Mukono Galaticos Soccer Academy and Sports Organization of Lugazi.

Ivan Magomu receives a rugby ball and other sports gear from Arnold Sserukeera | Credit: David Isabirye

The latest assortment of sports equipment donated included boots, shirts, shorts and several pairs of sockings officially handed over at Chika-Dees Pre-primary school in Kitala, Katabi Town Council.

Ali Mavita, the founder and director of SCORE BEYOND received the donation on behalf of the organization.

Ali Mavita receives sports gear from Arnold Sserukeera | Credit: David Isabirye

Mavita, a former national basketball player now trained coach lauded the donors in a special way.

“It is humbling to get such sports donations which will help the youngsters deep down in Adjumani district. We appreciate all the donors, Sports Uganda Limited UK, Rhinos Athletics Club, the efforts of Andrew Byekwaso and other stakeholders. In the same spirit, we appreciate Lukango Tree Conservancy for the donation of unique tree species” Mavita remarked.

Ali Mavita, the Director SCORE Beyond Organization | Credit: David Isabirye

Isaac Nteza, director at Mukono Galaticos Soccer Academy | Credit: David Isabirye

Hope of the Next Generation founder Ivan Magomu asserts that the received equipment will impact positively towards the youngsters.

“We are super excited for the equipment received from our partners in the United Kingdom through Sports Uganda Limited UK. This is a great bonus to us as we develop the talents of the young players in the Hub. We are also thankful to Andrew Byekwaso for his special effort to see this happen” Magomu, also the team captain of the Uganda Rugby Cranes remarked.

Ivan Magomu, Founder and Director of Hope For the Next Generation Organization | Credit: David Isabirye

Jenifer Nakitto, the Director ChikaDee Pre School | Credit: David Isabirye

Arnold Sserukeera, the Site Operations Manager at Sports Uganda Limited UK | Credit: David Isabirye

Ashiraf Munyaga from Sports Organization of Lugazi | Credit: David Isabirye

Emmanuel Kamugisha in charge of conservation at Lukango Tree Conservancy holds the Warburgia ugandensis tree species | Credit: David Isabirye

Lukango Tree Conversancy also donated a number of tree species that included the Warburgia ugandensis type (Mukuzanume), a special tree that is medicinal.

Emmanuel Kamugisha, a conservation manager at Lukango Tree Conservancy saluted this partnership as they planted a tree at Chika-Dees pre school compound.

Emmanuel Kamugisha plants a tree at Chika-Dees Pre School – Kitala | Credit: David Isabirye

Guests were served delicious food | Credit: David Isabirye

Elizabeth Mpoza rope skipping specialist and chereographer | Credit: David Isabirye