BUL FC needed to dig deep to earn a point in a closely contested game played at the Soggy Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Despite ending the game with nine players on the pitch and having one of the assistant coaches sent off, the Jinja based side held on to pick a point.

The game played on Tuesday had its kickoff delayed for about thirty minutes following a heavy downpour in Kampala.

BUL started the better side and troubled the hosts for the opening stages of the game.

It was not surprising that they took the lead through defender Nicholas Mweere who scored direct from a free kick in the seventh minute.

His low drive was strong for goalkeeper Abdul Kimera who had a hand to the ball but it went into the back of the net.

The hosts levelled matters in the seventh minute of added time to the opening half through a controversial penalty awarded by goalkeeper Asadu Semere.

Mweere was adjudged to have kicked the leg of Isaac Wagoina but the replays on TV showed the former instead kicked away the ball.

Wagoina took the resultant penalty and sent goalkeeper Thomas Ikara the wrong way.

The second half became even more physical and ended with two players of BUL FC sent off.

First, it was Benon Tahomera who was shown marching orders for retaliation while Walter Ochora was given a second booking for pulling a player.

In the same event, assistant coach Simeon Masaba was also sent off for protesting the referee’s decision.

Despite having numerical advantage, Express failed to find the much needed composure and calmness to find the winner.

The result means BUL FC remain top of the table on 25 points while Express FC remain seventh on 13 points.