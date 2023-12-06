Overview: The Kenya High Commission to Uganda Major General (Rtd) George Owino officially launched the Jamhuri Kenya Golf Day 2023 tournament whose mode of play will be stable ford full handicap.

· Event: Jamhuri Kenya Golf Day Tournament 2023

· Date: Saturday, 9th December

· Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

· Mode of play: Stable ford full handicap

The Jamhuri Kenya Day Golf tournament 2023 will take place on Saturday, 9th December at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

At least 200 golfers are targeted at this tournament played as one of the activities to celebrates the 60th anniversary of Kenya’s Independence.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Kenya High Commission to Uganda Major General (Rtd) George Owino officially launched this tournament whose mode of play will be stable ford full handicap.

Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda Major General George Owino presents a framed photo to Emmanuel Wamala, captain of Uganda Golf Club | Credit: David Isabirye

“The Kenya High Commission office is humbled to organize the 2023 Jamhuri Kenya Golf Tournament in Kampala. We are excited to have the tournament run alongside our partners and sponsors. This is one of the activities to celebrate the Jamhuri week. Other activities include the Diaspora Day, Social Corporate Responsibility, Environmental Conservation (tree planting in partnership with Busoga College Mwiri) and thanksgiving on Sunday, 10th December 2023” Maj. Gen (Rtd) George Owino remarked.

Major General (Rtd) George Owino plays golf during the official launch | Credit: David Isabirye

Major General (Rtd) George Owino (standing 5th from right) with partners and sponsors at the 18th Green of Uganda Golf Club, Kampala during the launch

Among the partners and sponsors include Uganda Golf Club Kampala, MTN Uganda, Kenya Ports Authority, NTV Uganda, Equity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Credit Bank, Family TV, Pinnacle Security, Case Medicare, UAP Old Mutual Insurance, Cooperative Insurance Company (CIC) Insurance, Hass Petroleum, Kenya Airways, among others.

At the launch, MTN Uganda was ably represented by Brian Ruvuza, an account manager who stressed the strong partnership between the telecommunications company and Kenya High School.

“MTN Uganda and the Kenya High Commission have a strong partnership that has existed for decades now. We shall always support each other as we introduce new services on the market with the latest being the Internet of Things (IOT)” Ruvuza remarked.

Brian Ruvuza, MTN Account manager tees on the 18th Green of Uganda Golf Club, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Emmanuel Wamala, the captain of Uganda Golf Club assured the golfers of a great championship.

“The course is in immaculate conditions and we expect a great championship for the 2023 Kenya Jamhuri Day Golf tournament” Wamala reassured.

CASE Medicare shall handle all the health-related concerns during the day-long championship with a fully stocked stand-by ambulance ready to service the golfers, according to Dr. Sarah Nyaboke Nyairo, a dental surgeon.

Sponsors and partners pose for a group photo during the official launch of the 2023 Jamhuri Kenya Golf day tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Kenya Airways has promised four return air tickets to the outstanding winners to the destination that will be decided by the High Commission office, as announced by Kenneth Narisha Kenei, the Uganda country manager of Kenya Airways.

Meanwhile, KCB Bank provided Ug.Shs 20,000,000 for logistics and on top of that, they will fully sponsor the best four golfers to the KCB Kenya Golf tours.

The money kitty and sponsorship of golfers was announced by Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, the head of marketing and communications at KCB Uganda.

Equity Bank’s head of marketing Claire Tumwesigye (second left) presents a Ug.Shs 15,000,000 dummy cheque | Credit: David Isabirye

Equity Bank announced a Ug.Shs 15,000, 000 sponsorship package to the tournament.

There are trophies and other prizes for the best golfers on the day.

Some of the trophies to be given out to the outstanding golfers at the 2023 Kenya Golf Day tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Trophy for longest drive winner_2023 Kenya Jamhuri Golf Day tournament | Credit: David Isabirye