Mbarara City FC had to come from a goal down to defeat KCCA FC in the game played on Wednesday at Kakyeka Stadium.

Ashiraf Mugume had fired KCCA FC into the lead but goals from Sadat Nsubuga and Henry Kitegenyi guided the Ankole Lions to a comeback victory.

KCCA FC came into today’s game on the back of a 6-1 drubbing against Gaddafi FC and hoped to use that win as a building block.

The start was impressive with Mugume firing them into the lead in the 35th minute from a well taken free kick that took a slight deflection before find the back of the net.

The lead was however short lived with the hosts making a quick response through Nsubuga who dashed between two KCCA FC before sending a low drive past goalkeeper Emojong.

In the 63rd minute Mbarara City took the lead through striker Kitegenyi who capitalized on the failure by KCCA FC defence to clear the ball away.

Mbarara City coach Wasswa Bbosa was sent off for descent in the 72nd minute but the Ankole Lions held on to claim all three points.

The result takes Mbarara City to tenth place on eleven points while KCCA remain third from bottom on seven points.