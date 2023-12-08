Overview: The final quarter of the I&M Katogo Invitational Golf tournament will take place on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at the par-71 lake side Entebbe club.

Event : 4 th I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Tournament

: 4 I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Tournament Format : Oh Gosh

: Oh Gosh Green Fees : Ug.Shs 50,000

: Ug.Shs 50,000 Eligibility : All handicapped Amateurs golfers

: All handicapped Amateurs golfers Date : Saturday, 9 th December 2023

: Saturday, 9 December 2023 Venue: Entebbe Club

The final quarter of the I&M Katogo Invitational Golf tournament will take place on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at the par-71 lake side Entebbe club.

A rare “Oh Gosh” format of play will be employed for all the golfers in action.

This format is played by two players each; with individual net scores on each hole but the worst score of the pair on each hole is considered.

Each team has a choice of six holes where the better score counts which must be declared to the marker before tee-off at the next hole.

I&M Katogo Invitational prize list

There will be prizes for the winning pair, runners up, second runners up, third runners, fourth runners up, nearest to the pin and longest drive for either gender.

The 19th hole experience will be graced by the famous Janzi Band.

At the third tournament held on 30th September 2023, 146 golfers took part in the “Me-Too” format.

Alexander Matisko won group A, Herbert Olowo (B) and Henry Ssali in group C.

Diana Nabukenya was most outstanding in the ladies’ cluster.

Side-bet winners:

Faith Namara and Maxi Byenkya won the longest drives on holes 1 and 7 respectively.

For the men, Kin Karisa and Peter Magona drove longest on holes 1 and 7 respectively.

The day-long tournament is organized by Katogo Golf franchise, Rwandair, GA Insurance, Renault Uganda, NBS Sport, Fenon Records, Kampala Serena Hotel, Time Cop Security and Goldmans.