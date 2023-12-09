In Ugandan rugby, good or bad, there are two kinds of people.

Those whose names and faces you hear of and recognise at each and every gathering. Usually players, coaches, officials, administrators, and sometimes fans. And those who you barely know or hear a thing about. They operate quietly in the background, playing roles which are, sometimes, not formally described and/or recognised.

Both kinds of people serve the country and the sport in their respective capacities. They go on to achieve great heights, antagonise and cause chaos, write history, and inspire future generations. Sometimes, most times, they work together, like two hands washing each other, to keep the wheels turning.

The latter is where Dr Samuel Guma belonged. A humble gentleman with a soft smile, relentless work ethic and generosity. You probably met him at a rugby event and not even noticed him. But his work and the products of it are there for all to see.

Among many accomplishments, Doctor Guma was one of the founding members of the Uganda Rugby Medical Society, the association of trained officers who provide professional medical assistance to rugby teams and during rugby matches in Uganda.

The Uganda Rugby Medical Society mourns the passing of Dr Guma Sam.



Dr Guma was one of the founding members of the URMS, a former Kobs, Impis Uganda Rugby player.



May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Pu608QQOOp — Uganda Rugby Medical Society (URMS) (@RugbyUrms) December 8, 2023

He is credited with having sowed the seed that revived rugby at his former school Ntare in 2004, and paved the path for the sport to grow in Mbarara and the Western region in general.

One can draw a bracket for any random individual in Uganda rugby and there would be a connection to Doctor Guma.

We are saddened to learn about the passing of our own former scrum half and Chairman



Samuel Guma was our player in 1996 & then later became chairman in 1998.



Condolences to the friends, family of Dr. Guma and the whole rugby fraternity. He will be dearly missed🕊😥 pic.twitter.com/O4jv79Am35 — Impis Rugby Club (@ImpisRFC) December 8, 2023

Before he hung up his boots, Doctor Guma played rugby at Namilyango College in high school, and thereafter with Makerere Impis and KOBs Rugby Club.

Doctor Guma died on the Friday morning of December 8, 2023, after a battle with illness.