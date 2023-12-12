Overview: Over the years, the Entebbe Institute building has been used for social and sports events hosting an assortment of games as Table Tennis, Darts, Badminton, Tennis, Football, Hockey and others. The Institute has been also hosting Entebbe Central Secondary School, a church and venue for parties.

The wars and woes in land wrangles in Uganda have time immemorial existed between different parties.

Such troubles have emanated from ownership issues and disagreements have often resulted into blood-shed, death, hatred and permanent injuries to casualties.

The morning of Tuesday, December 12, 2023 will forever remain grey patch to the people of Entebbe Municipality and beyond following the destruction of the Entebbe Institute club, founded in 1905.

Entebbe Institute Club demolished | Credit: David Isabirye

In the wee-hours of the night, unknown people using a truck with registration number UBH 755X razed down the Institute building that dates as far back as 100 years.

Alarms were made and a couple of people gathered up before the police was swiftly called in to intervene, executing arrests for four people who were bringing down the building.

The arrested persons are now at Entebbe Police Station alongside the truck.

A police officer climbs a truck that destroyed the Entebbe Institute Club building

Over the years, this building has been used for social and sports events hosting an assortment of games as Table Tennis, Darts, Badminton, Tennis, Football, Hockey and others.

In fact, a number of athletes were groomed from this Institute in the post-Independent Uganda.

The Institute has been also hosting Entebbe Central Secondary School, a church and venue for parties.

Debris of the demolished Entebbe Institute club building

Ali Sadick, a member of the Executive at Entebbe Institute Club castigated the barbaric act of vandalism.

“This is a sad day that today we are experiencing this moment. Last night (at around 2 AM), I got a call from one of the employees of the club here that some people were breaking the building and I rushed in. We are so much saddened that this action from criminals has affected us. The club has been used to develop young kids for local and development tournaments” Sadick remarked.

Besides breaking down the breaking, the attackers (holigans) also attacked the occupants in the building, looted money and destroyed property as well.

For a long time now, the ownership of the Entebbe Institute Club has been a hot contest dating as far as back as 1972 when the building was owned by the Indians of Goan before Tamali Foods Exporters Limited took over under a renting arrangement.

Entebbe Institute Club building demolished | Credit: David Isabirye

Entebbe Institute Club sits on 4.12 acres, located on plot 33-43 Portal Road, Entebbe Municipality.

It was established in 1905 by Indians originally from the southeastern state of Goa. These Catholic Indians were locally tagged “Abagowa” who worked as civil servants in colonial times.

As the investigations into this matter rage on, it remains a matter of contention who was behind this attack and reason.

The million-dollar question also remains; “What will the Entebbe Institute Club future be after this attack?”

Badminton players stretching prior to a training session at Entebbe Institute club | Credit: David Isabirye