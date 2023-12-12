Result

Kitara 1-0 Express

Alex Isabirye’s search for the first point at Express will go on after his side were beaten 1-0 by hosts Kitara in Masindi.

In a physical contest at the Masindi Municipal stadium, Paul Mucureezi scored the winner which the Royals held on for all points despite a below par performance.

Mucureezi headed home in the 37th minute cleverly sneaking into the area to get at the end of a good delivery from Kabon Living.

Express were the better team on the afternoon and had Emmanuel Wasswa rattle the cross bar in the first half and had a plethora of opportunities in the second half but were lethargic.

The result leaves the seven time champions 8th on the table with 13 points after a successive defeat after they also lost 2-1 to rivals SC Villa.

Their next hunt of points will be at NEC in nine days while Kitara who climb to third on the table with 22 points will visit Mbarara City on 21.

KCCA host Soltilo Bright Stars in the late kick off on Tuesday.