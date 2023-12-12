Victor Osimhen Credit: CAF

Nigeria and Napoli centre forward Victor Osimhen was crowned the African Footballer of the Year 2023 at the CAF Awards 2023 in Marrakech on Monday night.

The striker was the biggest individual winner alongside compatriot Asisat Oshoala who also took home the Female Player of the Year gong.

Osimhen whose performances for both club and country in 2023 were superb wins it for the first time beating Mohamed Salah who targeted a third award and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi.

On the other hand, Oshoala won his sixth gong, a record in the female category on the continent.

The attacker’s dominance continued as she inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions.

In other categories, Morocco’s Walid Regragui was crowned CAF’s Best Coach of the Year in the Men’s category – recognised for guiding the Atlas Lions to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar, the first African nation to achieve the feat.

South Africa’s Desiree Ellis won the Best Coach award in the women’s category which is a record fourth award in this category, which she has won consistently since 2018.

In CAF Interclub, South Africa and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau won the CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

Senegal’s Lamine Camara, the 19-year-old FC Metz forward, clinched the CAF Young Player of the Year award, marking his meteoric rise in African football.

Moroccan prodigy Nesryne El Chad won the inaugural CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Morocco won the Men’s National Team award following their performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, while Nigeria won the Women’s National Team of the Year award.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly clinched the Male Club of the Year award, with the women’s award going to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

South Africa dominated the continent’s Best XI players in the Women Category while two members of Morocco’s World Cup semi-final team were included in the male version.

The ultimate winners in each category were decided through a voting process involving a panel comprising CAF Technical Committee, Head Coaches, National Team captains and media professionals.

Full List of Award Winners:

Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Men’s Africa XI (As compiled by FIFPRO Africa)

LINENAMECLUBNATIONALITY
GoalkeeperAndré OnanaInternazionale / Manchester UnitedCameroon
DefenderAchraf HakimiParis Saint-GermainMorocco
DefenderChancel MbembaOlympique MarseilleDR Congo
DefenderKalidou KoulibalyChelsea / Al-HilalSenegal
MidfielderAndré-Frank Zambo AnguissaNapoliCameroon
MidfielderMohammed KudusAFC Ajax / West Ham UnitedGhana
MidfielderSofyan AmrabatFiorentina / Manchester UnitedMorocco
MidfielderThomas ParteyArsenalGhana
ForwardMohamed SalahLiverpoolEgypt
ForwardSadio ManéBayern Munich / Al-NassrSenegal
ForwardVictor OsimhenNapoliNigeria

Women’s Africa XI: (As compiled by FIFPRO Africa)

LINENAMECLUBNATIONALITY
GoalkeeperAndile DlaminiMamelodi SundownsSouth Africa
DefenderBambani MbaneMamelodi SundownsSouth Africa
DefenderLebohang RamalepeFC Dinamo MinskSouth Africa
DefenderMichielle AloizeHouston DashNigeria
DefenderOsinachi OhaleDeportivo Alavés GloriosasNigeria
MidfielderFatima TagnaoutASFARMorocco
MidfielderLinda MatlhaloGlasgow CitySouth Africa
MidfielderRefiloe JaneSassuoloSouth Africa
ForwardAsisat OshoalaBarcelonaNigeria
ForwardBarbra BandaShanghai ShengliZambia
ForwardTabitha ChawingaJianghan University / Paris Saint-GermainMalawi

Additional reporting by CAF

