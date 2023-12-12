Nigeria and Napoli centre forward Victor Osimhen was crowned the African Footballer of the Year 2023 at the CAF Awards 2023 in Marrakech on Monday night.

The striker was the biggest individual winner alongside compatriot Asisat Oshoala who also took home the Female Player of the Year gong.

Osimhen whose performances for both club and country in 2023 were superb wins it for the first time beating Mohamed Salah who targeted a third award and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi.

On the other hand, Oshoala won his sixth gong, a record in the female category on the continent.

The attacker’s dominance continued as she inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions.

In other categories, Morocco’s Walid Regragui was crowned CAF’s Best Coach of the Year in the Men’s category – recognised for guiding the Atlas Lions to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar, the first African nation to achieve the feat.

South Africa’s Desiree Ellis won the Best Coach award in the women’s category which is a record fourth award in this category, which she has won consistently since 2018.

In CAF Interclub, South Africa and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau won the CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

Senegal’s Lamine Camara, the 19-year-old FC Metz forward, clinched the CAF Young Player of the Year award, marking his meteoric rise in African football.

Moroccan prodigy Nesryne El Chad won the inaugural CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Morocco won the Men’s National Team award following their performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, while Nigeria won the Women’s National Team of the Year award.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly clinched the Male Club of the Year award, with the women’s award going to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

South Africa dominated the continent’s Best XI players in the Women Category while two members of Morocco’s World Cup semi-final team were included in the male version.

The ultimate winners in each category were decided through a voting process involving a panel comprising CAF Technical Committee, Head Coaches, National Team captains and media professionals.

Full List of Award Winners:

Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Men’s Africa XI (As compiled by FIFPRO Africa)

LINE NAME CLUB NATIONALITY Goalkeeper André Onana Internazionale / Manchester United Cameroon Defender Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco Defender Chancel Mbemba Olympique Marseille DR Congo Defender Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea / Al-Hilal Senegal Midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa Napoli Cameroon Midfielder Mohammed Kudus AFC Ajax / West Ham United Ghana Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina / Manchester United Morocco Midfielder Thomas Partey Arsenal Ghana Forward Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Forward Sadio Mané Bayern Munich / Al-Nassr Senegal Forward Victor Osimhen Napoli Nigeria

Women’s Africa XI: (As compiled by FIFPRO Africa)

LINE NAME CLUB NATIONALITY Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini Mamelodi Sundowns South Africa Defender Bambani Mbane Mamelodi Sundowns South Africa Defender Lebohang Ramalepe FC Dinamo Minsk South Africa Defender Michielle Aloize Houston Dash Nigeria Defender Osinachi Ohale Deportivo Alavés Gloriosas Nigeria Midfielder Fatima Tagnaout ASFAR Morocco Midfielder Linda Matlhalo Glasgow City South Africa Midfielder Refiloe Jane Sassuolo South Africa Forward Asisat Oshoala Barcelona Nigeria Forward Barbra Banda Shanghai Shengli Zambia Forward Tabitha Chawinga Jianghan University / Paris Saint-Germain Malawi

