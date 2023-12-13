Overview: Godfrey Nsubuga’s heroics at the 2023 Nyali Golf Open earned him a cheque pay of Ug.Shs 2,900,000 as he also officially qualified for the 2024 Magical Kenya Golf Open

2023 Nyali Golf Open

Winner: Godfrey Nsubuga – 76, 70, 71 (217)

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga maintained the outstanding rich form with the victory of the 2023 Nyali Golf Open at the Mombasa based Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Nsubuga returned a total of 217 gross in a grueling 54 holes, with a +4 score during the opening round (76), 2 under on day two (70) and 1-under (71) during the final round.

He recorded a total of 7 birdies, 36 pars and 11 bogie scores.

“I am excited to win the 2023 Nyali Golf Open title. After a tough start, I came back gallantly and I managed to win the open. I thank my sponsors, the tournament organizers and fellow playing mates” Nsubuga who qualified for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open stated.

Nsubuga’s heroics earned him a cheque pay of Ug.Shs 2,900,000.

The long hitting golfer from Mehta Golf Club – Lugazi was fresh from winning the 2023 NCBA Bank Tanzania open.

Godfrey Nsubuga

Michael Karanga, a member of Kiambu Golf Club came second with a total gross of 218.

Kenya Railway Club’s John Lejirma was third (220) whilst William Odeck (222) and Adel Taufiq Balala (223) completed the top five respective positions.

Meanwhile, another Ugandan, Andrew Ssekibejja of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa finished 15th with 231 gross scores.

Karanga finished top of the Kenya Amateur Stroke play championship order of Merit with 1213 points.

Lejirma came second with 632 points whilst Nsubuga finished in the third place with 604 points

Meanwhile, Nsubuga and the rest of the crop will switch their attention to the 2023 Uhuru Shield slated for this weekend (Friday, 15th to Sunday, 17th December) at Royal Nairobi Golf course.