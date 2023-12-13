Results

SC Villa 1-0 Gaddafi

Maroons 1-1 Vipers

Vipers missed an opportunity to climb top of the league table after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Maroons at Luzira.

Milton Karisa salvaged a point for the champions with a second half equaliser after Fred Amaku had put the hosts in the lead.

Vipers who came into the game needing a win to dislodge BUL found themselves trailing in the 33rd minute after Amaku beautifully shot past Fabien Mutombora.

📹: Maroons Football Club take the lead with Fred Amaku's opening goal against Vipers Sports Club#MARVIP | 1-0#StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/TCygbzY3zr — Sanyuka Prime (@sanyukaprime) December 13, 2023

Karisa levelled matters six minutes after the break but there were no more goals as spoils were shared leaving Vipers second but only two points behind BUL who they face next in a top of the table clash.

📹: Milton Karisa gets the equalizer for Vipers Sports Club#MARVIP | 1-1#StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/jRWofeoYnZ — Sanyuka Prime (@sanyukaprime) December 13, 2023

Maroons exchange positions with SC Villa who beat Gaddafi 1-0 at Wankulukuku.

They are now sixth with 19 points, same as 5th placed Jogoos who have a superior goal difference.