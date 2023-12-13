Wednesday December 13, 2023

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

SC Villa will hope to continue their newfound form when they host Gaddafi at Wankulukuku on Wednesday.

The Jogoos are unbeaten in the last five outings winning three including last week’s 2-1 win over rivals Express.

Hakim Kiwanuka who is yet to find his feet at the club believes the victory over Express could be a springboard to do well in the coming fixtures including one against the Jinja military side.

“We enter the game with high morale after winning the derby,” Kiwanuka told the club website.

“We recognize that facing Gaddafi FC is a challenge, but we believe the tactics provided will help us secure the points.”

In the past four league meetings, Villa have won 2 and lost one with other ending in a stalemate.

Elvis Ngondwe if named will face his former immediate paymasters while Gaddafi have lieutenant Ibrahim Kiyemba in their ranks, a former Villa defender though he is doubtful with injury.

A win for the sixteen-time champions will see them move to within seven points of the league summit.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi’s only defeat in the last five games came at KCCA.