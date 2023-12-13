Wednesday December 13, 2023

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4pm

Reigning champions Vipers have an opportunity to climb to the top of the table if they dispatch Maroons on Wednesday.

The Venoms come into the game three points adrift of leaders BUL who have played one more game and any win will be enough to see the two exchange places.

Leo Leiva, the Vipers coach has belief in his boys to maintain dominance in this fixture and has called for full focus from his lads.

“We have a job to do against Maroons FC and we’ll be 100% focused on that, that’s what we are and what we will be.”

“No one became champion by being at the top of the table on match day 11. But we need the points, we want to go for them and that’s what we prepare for in the short space of time,” Neiva added.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

There have been ten league meetings since 2016 with Vipers dominating the fixture with seven wins [D3]

All three draws in the past ten meetings have come at Luzira including last season’s 2-2 stalemate that nearly cost the Venoms the title.

Maroons are yet to hit top gear in front of their own fans winning just only one game in five.