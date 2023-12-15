Overview: Cairon Grace Ddundu a primary five pupil from Uganda Martyrs’ Kibubu primary school is the youngest of the crop among the participants.

For a long time now, Lugazi hub in Buikwe district is well known for producing the finest football referees in Uganda.

Lugazi alone has produced several referees that have hit the international standards (FIFA) most notably Aisha Ssemambo Nabikko, Samuel Kayondo, David Odoi, Abby Kawooya, Ismail Sewaya Miti (all retired), Jane Mutonyi and Habiba Naigaga (active) as well as active national referees Brianson Musisi, Nasser Muhammad Kirya and Davies Wanyama, among others.

To ensure continuity, young personalities aspiring to become referees are encouraged to trend the path for the officers whose key gadgets entail the whistle and referees’ flags.

It is upon this rich background that a Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees beginner’s course was organized at St Andrew’s Secondary School Lugazi in Buikwe district.

Group photo of Referees in the FUFA Begineer’s course

Referees in practical session at St Andrew’s College Lugazi

This course lured as many as thirty-eight (38) participants across the country with the main instructor as Ali Mawaya Bogere, from Jinja city.

It was officially opened on Monday, 11th December 2023 by Samuel Kayondo, a national referees’ fitness instructor who is also the head of development, training and promotion in Buganda Region Football Referees Association.

The course coordinator, Davies Wanyama is also a national assistant referee aspiring for the prestigious Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) badge.

To prove that indeed the young are encouraged, seven of the participants are under the age of eighteen.

Ali Kiwanuka rewards Cairon Grace Ddundu, the youngest participant

Cairon Grace Ddundu a primary five pupil from Uganda Martyrs’ Kibubu primary school is the youngest of the crop among the participants.

Other teenagers are Prossy Namusoke (15), Owen Isaac Luutu (15), Sharon Nanyonjo (15), Fahad Musoke (16), Carlton Vanessa Wairimu (17), David Nuwahereza (17), Victoria Kisakye (18), Saidah Najjuuko (18), Shaminah Luuka Namulunde (18) and Gerald Ssenyondo (18).

Among the oldest participants include Cygan Chechira Abudunarisir (36), Nusrah Sitankya (35) and Richard Lubega (35).

The chairperson of District Football Association Ali Kiwanuka pledged to buy flag to all participants from Buganda Region Zone One (Buikwe, Mukono and Kayunga).

Kiwanuka also rewarded the youngest participant (Ddundu) with a token of appreciation.

Full List of participants of the FUFA Referees beginners’ referees course