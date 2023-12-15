Overview: Peace Lekuru’s Rugby star has continued to glow brightest since she made the bold decision to quit Netball and Football back in the days.

Peace Lekuru is an established female national team rugby talented captain who also turns out for the Avengers’ club.

Christened as the “Lioness” for her aggressive and assertive style of play once in full flight, Lekuru is a graduate of Tag-Rugby (a version of non-contact rugby) before she elevated to full contact.

Peace Lekuru breaks the line during the women Africa cup against Zambia Credit: John Batanudde

The 23-year-old has no regrets, whatsoever, after having quit the aforementioned sports.

“I once played netball and football before making the decision to concentrate on rugby. I have had a lot of success in rugby and now a role model to many upcoming female rugby players” Lekuru opens up.

Peace Lekuru in action Credit: Edgar Hamala

Back then, as a 16-year-old, Lekuru ventured into rugby, first through “Tag”.

“My journey started way back. I first played Tag-Rugby when I was in secondary school (Airforce S.S) before coming to the full version of rugby” she recalls.

Lekuru was inspired by Beatrice Atim and Sammy Ayikuru into this game and always looked to them as a big inspiration alongside All Black’s Portia Woodman Wickliffe.

To-date, Lekuru since cemented her grip as an established pillar for both her club, Avengers as well as the national teams (7’s and 15’s).

Peace Lekuru Credit: John Batanudde

Her splendid displays coupled with brilliant personal and teamwork performances have since witnessed her win several accolades to include the latest 2023 Uganda Rugby female player of the year as well as the Fortebet Real Stars award winner for November 2023.

“It feels good to play well for my Avengers club and the national team. Rugby is a team player and credit goes to all my teammates, coaches and everyone with a contribution to my career” she hints.

Peace Lekuru celebrates with her awards

Peace Lekuru runs away from an opponent

Early days:

Lekuru was born on 26th June 2000 at Entebbe Grade B Hospital to Robert Aribo and Agnes Awancha.

She hails from the famous Lake Victoria Peninsular town of Entebbe where she was basically raised from scratch.

2023 Uganda Rugby Union (URU) Most Valuable Players, Pius Ogena and Peace Lekuru Credit: John Batanudde

Adrian Kasito and Peace Lekuru show off the 2022 awards Credit: John Batanudde

Peace Lekuru shows off her Fortebet Real Stars Award for November 2023

Lekuru held her elementary education at Morning Star Nursery School – Katabi and St Bernaddine Katabi before progressing to St Joseph’s Katabi Primary School.

She then proceeded to Airforce Secondary School for her O-Level education and completed her education journey at Huys Link Community Initiative Vocational School Nkumba.

She sings special praise to the sport of rugby for the enormous achievements attained thus far.

“I have gained a lot from rugby. The exposure, popularity, friends, financial benefits and everything has come from playing rugby. I am humbled by this game” the side-step mistress remarks.

LEADER: Peace Lekuru issues the command on the field of play

Lekuru envisages a bright future in the sport and longs to play the game for as long as her body will push her.

“I want to keep and maintain my body well-conditioned so that I can play Rugby for long.” She adds.

The enviable blistering lightning speed (pace), aggression (power), game reading instincts (anticipation), precision, perfect ball handling and passing accuracy, the humbled attitude, diligence and of course the decent side-step are important attributes that have propelled Lekuru to such greater heights.

Portia Woodman Wickliffe in action. She is role model for Peace Lekuru

On any day, Lekuru would prefer a well-cooked meal of maize flour (posho) and beans, downed with drinking water.

Peace Lekuru is a very powerful, reliable and disciplined player. I have witnessed her growth and development right from Entebbe Sharks, Lady Swans, Avengers to the national team. She leads by example and I think this is one of the reasons she is captain of the national team. Regina Lunyolo, sports administrator & consultant

Peace Lekuru (middle) beats off an opponent

Tit-Bits:

Full Names : Peace Lekuru

: Peace Lekuru Nick Name: Lioness

Lioness Date of Birth : 26 th June 2000

: 26 June 2000 Place of Birth : Grade B Hospital, Entebbe Municipality

: Grade B Hospital, Entebbe Municipality Parents : Robert Aribo & Agnes Awacha

: Robert Aribo & Agnes Awacha Education : Morning Star Nursery School – Katabi, St Bernaddine Katabi (Nursery), St Joseph Primary School – Katabi (P1-P7), Airforce Secondary School (O-Level), Huys Link Community Initiative Vocational School – Nkumba

: Morning Star Nursery School – Katabi, St Bernaddine Katabi (Nursery), St Joseph Primary School – Katabi (P1-P7), Airforce Secondary School (O-Level), Huys Link Community Initiative Vocational School – Nkumba Role Models : Beatrice Atim, Sammy Ayikoru, Portia Woodman Wickliffe

: Beatrice Atim, Sammy Ayikoru, Portia Woodman Wickliffe Major Sport : Rugby

: Rugby Other Sports : Netball & Football

: Netball & Football Clubs : Entebbe Sharks, Lady Swans, Avengers

: Entebbe Sharks, Lady Swans, Avengers Skills : Ball handling, Passing, Speed, Side-Stepping

: Ball handling, Passing, Speed, Side-Stepping Favourite Dish: Maize Flour (Posho), beans & drinking water

Peace Lekuru shreds off an opponent