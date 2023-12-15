FUFA Big League | Result

Karo Karungi 1-1 Lugazi FC

Lugazi FC dropped two points as they shared spoils in a one-all draw against Karo Karungi in Ibanda on Friday Evening.

Brian Ssali shot Lugazi into the lead before Ian Amanya levelled matters in a closely contested game.

Lugazi came into the game after a 2-1 victory against Kigezi Homeboyz and a victory will take them on levelled points with log leaders Police but Kaaro Karungi stood in their way.

This was Lugazi’s fourth draw who have also won seven and lost one game.

The game started on a slow pace as both sides were cautious with the safe of their penalty areas.

The first chance of the game fell to Sam Ssemugugu who was set up by Faizo Matovu in a quick attack but the final touch went wide.

Ssali broke the deadlock with two minutes to conclude the first stanza. Lugazi found the back of the net with a powerful freekick and the home crowd was silenced.

Nine minutes into the second half, Richard Makumbi introduced Shafic Kiryowa, Ronald Ssempala and Isaac Tamale for Derrick Ochen, Fadili Marijani, and Abdul Kalanzi respectively.

From that point, Kaaro Karungi got control of the game and awakened the silent crowd to rally behind them.

Due to the continuous pressure, Lugazi gave Kaaro Kalungi a penalty. Amanda stepped up an converted from the 12-yard mark.

Lugazi FC is now second on the log with 25 points after playing 12 games in the ongoing Big League campaign.

Lugazi returns to action on Wednesday, December 20 as they host Jinja North United at Lugazi Arena.

Other Matchday 13 Results

Kataka 2-0 Calvary FC

Kigezi HomeBoyz 1-1 Police FC

Young Elephants 1-2 Booma United

Jinja North 2-0 Ndejje University

Kiyinda Boys 1-0 Blacks Power

Onduparaka 1-1 Mbale Heroes