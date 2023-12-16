Forward Margret Kunihira has left FUFA Women Super League Champions Kampala Queens FC, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Kunihira will join Tanzanian outfit Ceasiaa Queens on a two-year deal.

“We wish you the best Margret Kunihira.Thank you for the amazing memories we have shared together!

We wish you all the best at your new home Ceasiaa Queens Tanzania.” Reads a statement from the club.

She joined Kampala Queens FC two years ago from Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC and helped the Queens of Soccer to win the league last year.

This season, Kunihira featured in the first game of the season against Uganda Martyrs but later went AWOL in a bid to force a move away.

She has also previously played for Asubo Ladies FC and FC Tooro Queens.