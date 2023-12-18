Overview: The fuel and sand offer from GEMS International Limited will further help in the development of the Kilembe Mines Golf course which is being planned to be a world championship course.

Kilembe Mines Golf Club Chairman’s Putter tournament 2023

Overall Winners:

Men : Habib Kissande (Kilembe Mines Golf Club): 69 (-4)

: Habib Kissande (Kilembe Mines Golf Club): 69 (-4) Ladies: Janet Kabayonga (Toro Club): 92 countback

Seniors winner:

Charles Kagombe (Mbarara Club) – 68 Nett

GEMS International Limited, a Ugandan mining and logistics company and fuel supply giants Stabex has committed to continue supporting the par 73-Kilembe Mines Golf Course in Kasese district.

The commitment was made during the official climax of the 2023 Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman’s putter tournament held on Saturday, 16th December.

“GEMS International Limited has offered to provide course maintenance fuel and sand for as long as they operate in the region. In the same vein, Stabex International Limited have also promised to continue with the support to the club.” Ronald Kwikirizza, the chairman of the club stated.

GEMS International workers. They provide specialized project logistics for super bulky and complex items such as oil rigs, industrial structures logistics, fuel tankers, water browsers among others.

The offer will further help in the development of this course which is being planned to be a world championship course.

The chairman’s putter tournament was a complete success with a good number of golfers whose outstanding players all received prizes from Stabex International Limited.

Habib Kissande optimally utilized the home knowledge of the course to emerge victorious with a 4-under course (69 gross).

Habibu Kissande

Playing off handicap +1, Kissande edged Godfrey Kambale by 6 strokes to lift the overall title, a successful defence having also won in 2022.

Kissande attributed the victory to good preparations prior to the tournament.

“I am delighted for this victory” Kissande, the top gross player in Kasese revealed.

“I prepared well for this tournament with numerous training sessions on the course before the event” he added.

Janet Kabayonga, playing off handicap 13 was best lady gross player with 92 scores.

Charles Kagombe, handicap 22 the seniors (55 years and above cluster) with 68 nett. Kagombe was four strokes better than fellow Mbarara Club teammate David Tayebwa.

Groups top performers:

Hussein Kato, Alysious Bingi and James Asaba won the men groups A, B and C categories respectively.

Lillian Koowe claimed the ladies group A, Kate Muganga took group B and Racheal Kabugho had the bragging rights in group C.

Ronald Kwikiriza, the chairman of Kilembe Mines Golf Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Side-bets:

The nearest to the pin contest for the men was won by Idi Mubaraka from Kilembe Mines Golf Club.

Mbarara Golf Club’s Edrae Kagombe won the ladies’ nearest to the pin.

The longest drive contest was taken by Godfrey Kambale (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) and Toro Club’s Lillian Koowe (ladies).

In total, 52 players took part in the tranquil day-long championship.

Jill Pinda was ladies runners up in group B

Other top performers:

Men:

Group A:

Winner : Hussein Kato (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 70 Nett countback

: Hussein Kato (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 70 Nett countback Runners up: Mackinon Masereka (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 70 Nett countback

Group B:

Winner : Aloysious Bingi (Toro club) – 68 Nett

: Aloysious Bingi (Toro club) – 68 Nett Runners up: Light Kisembo (Toro Club) – 74 Nett

Group C:

Winner: James Asaba (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 71 Nett – countback

James Asaba (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 71 Nett – countback Runners up: Polly Rwandekeye (Mbarara Club) – 71 Nett – countback

Ladies:

Group A:

Winner : Lillian Koowe (Toro Club) – 81 Nett

: Lillian Koowe (Toro Club) – 81 Nett Runners up: Edrae Kagombe (Mbarara Club) – 84 Nett

Group B:

Winner : Kate Muganga (Mbarara Club) – 70 Nett

: Kate Muganga (Mbarara Club) – 70 Nett Runners up: Jill Pinda Birungi (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 74 Nett

Group C:

Winner: Racheal Kabugho (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 75 Nett

Racheal Kabugho (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 75 Nett Runners up: Cecilia Nakadama (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) – 92 Nett

Side-bets:

Nearest to pin:

Men : Idi Mubaraka (Kilembe Mines Golf Club)

: Idi Mubaraka (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) Ladies: Edrae Kagombe (Mbarara Golf Club)

Longest Drive:

Men: Godfrey Kambale (Kilembe Mines Golf Club)

Godfrey Kambale (Kilembe Mines Golf Club) Ladies: Lillian Koowe (Toro Club)