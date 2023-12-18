Overview: Outstanding performers in the 2023 Siz Football Academy tournament earned trophies, medals, certificates and varyin cash amounts.

2023 Siz Academy Football Tournament

Winners:

The third edition of the Siz Academy football tournament officially climaxed at the Works playground in Entebbe Municipality, Division A on Sunday, 17th December 2023.

Over 30 teams in the different age categories of U-13, U-15 and U-17 took part in the two-day’s championship played at the Works and Entebbe S.S playgrounds.

Streamline Soccer Academy show off their trophy and medals after winning the U-13 category at the 2023 Siz Academy Football Tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Streamline Football Academy won gold in the U-13 category to take home gold medals, the trophy and prize money of Ug.shs 500,000.

The U-13 victors overcame Mivule Soccer Academy 3-0 in the final. Mivule Soccer Academy settled for silver and Ug.shs 250,000.

In the U-15 cluster, Siz Football Academy beat Ebenezar Football Academy 5-4 in post-match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time.

Sadat Muyinda, the best goalkeeper in U13 category of Siz Football Academy tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Siz Football Academy earned gold medals, a trophy and cash reward of Ug.Shs 500,000 whilst Ebenezar Soccer Academy got silver and Ug.Shs 300,000.

For the U-17 category, Burkina Select edged Five Stars Soccer Academy 1-0 in a well contested finale.

Halid Asega scored the decisive goal of the match in the last game of the championship before fair crowd that included former KCCA and Sports Club Villa goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Bukina Select show off their U-17 trophy at the 2023 Siz Football Academy tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Bukina Select Captain receives the U-17 trophy at the 2023 Siz Academy Football Tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Burkina Select U-17 team earned gold medals, a trophy and Ug.shs 800,000.

The referees who handled all the matches in this tournament were rewarded with medals, as appreciation for the service well done.

Tournament referees who handled the Siz Football Academy championship | Credit: David Isabirye

Trophies, plaques and medals given out to the outstanding players | Credit: David Isabirye

Bernard Bugabo, the MVP of the Siz Academy Football Tournament 2023 in the U-15 category | Credit: David Isabirye

Prize for individual top performers:

There were different plaques for the individual top performers for the three age categories in this tournament ranging from Most Valuable Players (MVP), top scorers and best scorers.

Daniel Jirima, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was MVP for the U-13 category.

Daniel Jirima, MVP in the U-13 category | Credit: David Isabirye

Jirima was playing for Mivule Soccer Academy.

Ebenezar Soccer Academy’s Bernard Bugabo was MVP for U-15’s whilst Joram Mbooka (Burkina Select) was the U-17 MVP.

Collins Apuuli of Five Stars receives the top scorer’s boot | Credit: David Isabirye

Top Scorers:

The shape shooters (top scorers) were Christopher Buzigi (U-13), Daniel Muwanguzi (Siz Football Academy) in U-15 and Collin Apuuli (Five Stars Football Academy for the U-17’s.

Collin Mubogi, the best goalkeeper in U17 category at the 2023 Siz Academy Football Tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Best Goalkeepers:

TheoutstandinggoalkeeperswereSadat Muyinda (Streamline Football Academy) in the U-13, Stanley Gabula (Siz Football Academy) for U-15 and Collin Mubogi (Burkina Select) in U-17.

Sulait Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siz Football Academy hailed the participating teams as he saluted the players, team managers, coaches and the fans who graced the tournament.

“I want to thank all the participating teams that attended this tournament. In a special way, I appreciate the players, team managers, coaches and fans who attended the tournament. This is a tournament to expose and groom talented young footballers. Next year will be bigger and better” Ibrahim remarked.

Teams received certificates from the organizing team | Credit: David Isabirye

The outstanding teams earned trophies, cash, certificates and medals (gold and silver). There were also plaques for the outstanding players.

In 2024, the tournament will return with the fourth edition.

Medals for 3rd edition of Siz Academy Football tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Joram Mooka, the MVP in U17 Siz Academy Football Tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Trophies, plaques and medals given to the outstanding players and teams | Credit: David Isabirye