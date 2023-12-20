Overview: Buganda Region football national referees body held their annual retreat at the TBS Gardens in Gayaza, Wakiso district, Honorary FUFA President Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa was chief guest, pledging Ug.shs 15,000,000 into their saving SACCO

Honorary president of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Dr Lawrence Mulindwa has boosted the saving SACCO for Buganda region national referees with a donation of Ug.Shs 15,000,000 per year.

Dr Mulindwa made the commitment during the annual retreat for the Buganda Region football national referees body held at the TBS Gardens in Gayaza, Wakiso district.

Buganda Region football association chairperson Andrew Kaweesa pledged Ug.Shs 1,500,000 into this SACCO.

Buganda region football national referees happily show off their certificates after the retreat

The Buganda Region football national referees’ SACCO was initiated in March 2023 with a target of saving Ug.shs 5000 from every referee per week.

The projection was to save Ug.Shs 6,240,000 in 52 weeks, but the group managed to put aside Ug.Shs 14,910,000 as per the financial statement from treasurer, Davies Wanyama.

Charles Edwards Zziwa (Wakiso) was the best saving referee. Zziwa was rewarded with a certificate and trophy.

Charles Zziwa (best saving referee) and Brianson Musisi (new FIFA Assistant referee) pose for a photo with Dr Lawrence Mulindwa

Meanwhile, a steering committee was constituted to help in the proper and desired administration with Kiboga’s Rajab Bakasambe as chairperson.

Others are Paul Mutunzi (Kyotera) the secretary, Davies Wanyama (Buikwe) the treasurer, Julius Mukasa (Wakiso) and Brianson Musisi (Buikwe) as members of the executive committee.

Relatedly, the platform and occasion was used to celebrate the elevation of Brianson Musisi upon attaining the FIFA Assistant referee status for the coming year (2024).

Musisi was awarded with a trophy as a cake was also served to celebrate this special momentous occasion.

Buganda regional football national referees join Dr Lawrence Mulindwa to cut the cake

Brianson Musisi with Dr Lawrence Mulindwa

The retreat was graced by Brian Ssejjemba (General Secretary of Buganda Region Football Association), Abu Zikusooka Ssenabulya (represented the chairman Buganda Football Association), Farouk Kigongo (Chairman Buganda Region Football Referees), Samuel Kayondo (FUFA National Fitness Instructor) and Ronald Mboowa (Chairperson of Wakiso football Referees association).

During the retreat, it was also confirmed that FUFA has increased the slots of Buganda national referees from 23 to 28.

Meal time to during the retreat

The referees shared a meal together