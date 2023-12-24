Overview: The AFRIYEA Golf Academy's latest election serves as a testament to its commitment to nurturing talent, fostering leadership qualities, and promoting gender equality in the sport.

In a significant step towards nurturing future golf stars and leaders, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy, Uganda’s number one golf academy held elections for their junior golf leadership team for the 2023/2024 term.

These elections took place on Friday, 22nd December 2023 at Toro club in Fort Portal city.

Damian Amooti Asiimwe and Rachael Natukunda, both 17 years old, emerged victorious as captains in their respective genders after a closely contested election process.

Natukunda’s win as the junior girls’ captain represents a significant stride towards promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the sport.

The academy prides itself on fostering an environment that encourages young girls to confidently pursue their passion for golf and develop their skills.

Under the leadership of Edward Rubogonya, who was elected as the academy’s junior golf president, and his vice-president Jean Leticia Marunga, the academy is poised to continue its legacy of producing exceptional golfers and leaders.

The other elected junior leaders were Shilla Immaculate Kasembo as the Junior Golf secretary and Justus Byaruhanga as the Junior Dean of student affairs.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy Chief Executive Officer Isaiah Mwesige expressed great satisfaction with the smooth and organized election process, praising the students’ enthusiasm and commitment to their roles.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy places a high emphasis on shaping its students into well-rounded individuals who excel both on and off the golf course. By instilling leadership skills and a deep sense of responsibility, the academy aims to groom the next generation of accomplished golf professionals while fostering a spirit of environmental consciousness. Isaiah Mwesige, CEO Afriyea Golf Academy

Jubilant after his election win, Asiimwe acknowledged the intense competition and noted the re-run that had to be conducted to break a tie between him and another candidate.

Asiimwe commended the academy’s professionalism during the election process and the comprehensive briefing provided to the candidates regarding their roles and responsibilities.

This valuable experience will undoubtedly contribute to the personal growth and development of young leaders.

The AFRIYEA Golf Academy’s latest election serves as a testament to its commitment to nurturing talent, fostering leadership qualities, and promoting gender equality in the sport.

As Asiimwe and Natukunda assume their positions as junior golf captains, the academy embarks on another promising year with the hope of shaping exceptional individuals who will make a mark not only in the world of golf but also in their future endeavors.

The elections were presided over by Bestie Bataliganya an Immediate President of the Rotaract Club of Fort Portal and assisted by professional golfer and coach Robert Happy and another coach, Andrew Mugume.

Western, Uganda, is witnessing the rise of a new generation of skilled golfers and leaders, thanks to the AFRIYEA Golf Academy’s dedication to excellence and holistic education in a sport that continues to captivate enthusiasts around the world.

Elected Junior Golf Leaders 2023-2024:

Junior Golf Captain Boys: Damian Asiimwe

Junior Golf Captain Girls: Rachael Natukunda

Junior Golf President: Edward Rubogonya

Junior Vice President: Jean Leticia Marunga

Junior Golf Secretary: Shilla Immaculate Kasembo

Junior Dean of Student Affairs: Justus Byaruhunga