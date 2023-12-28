KCCA FC extended their resuscitation process with victory over UPDF FC on Thursday at Bombo Military Ground.

The Kasasiro Boys bagged a 2-1 win over the Army side to make it three wins in a row, adding to victories over Soltilo Bright Stars FC and SC Villa.

UPDF FC ended the game with a man less, following the sending off of defender Saddam Ssekimpi in the 63rd minute.

Ashiraf Mugume aka Fadiga gave KCCA FC the lead in the 20th minute, finishing off a well delivered ball from Joel Sserunjogi.

The hosts however levelled matters ten minutes after break through Rashid Faridi.

The visitors were able to regain their lead five minutes later through skipper Filbert Obenchan’s thunderbolt.

The goal from the captain eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the game.

The result takes KCCA FC to 8th place on 16 points while UPDF FC remain second from bottom on 9 points.