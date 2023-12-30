Overview: With the help of a very generous offer of transporting the clubs to Uganda by Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi, that tally of the golf equipment sent to Uganda is over 1500 golf clubs, 2000 balls and 50 bags amongst other golf paraphernalia.

While golf enjoys widespread popularity in developed nations like the United Kingdom, Australia, and the US, the sport is still in its early stages of development in Uganda.

The hindrance to its expansion lies in the scarcity of equipment, a challenge faced by many talented young Ugandan players aspiring to break through to the top ranks.

In response to this crucial need, the Uganda UK Golf Project was recently launched at the prestigious West Byfleet Golf Club (WBGC) in Surrey, United Kingdom.

The initiative aims to provide Ugandan children with essential golf gear, fostering their natural talent and envisioning a world of diversity and inclusion through golf as a transformative opportunity.

Over a hundred Surrey golf clubs have embraced this initiative, passionately supporting the goal of nurturing a new generation of global golf stars from Uganda.

Naran Shankla, member of West Byfleet Golf Club and the founding Captain of Mehta Golf Club is a dedicated advocate with ties to Uganda.

Naran started the initiative by carrying clubs on his trips to gift to Entebbe Golf Club.

The dedicated efforts of Naran caught the attention of Terry Christy (Past President of WBGC and Surrey County) and Surrey’s county golf secretary, Mr. Steve McNeil, who have played a pivotal role in collecting equipment from members of golf clubs in Surrey County.

Isaiah Mwesige (extreme left)

The project has gained momentum, attracting interest from additional clubs willing to contribute not only clubs but also shoes, clothes, and various resources essential for the development of golf in Uganda.

With the help of a very generous offer of transporting the clubs to Uganda by Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi, that tally of the golf equipment sent to Uganda is over 1500 golf clubs, 2000 balls and 50 bags amongst other golf paraphernalia.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy CEO Isaiah Mwesige, founder of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy program, has joined forces in a collaborative effort.

Mwesige has been imparting golf life skills and sustainability education to children in Fort Portal at the Toro club, emphasizing the positive impact of golf on improving lives.

The project is now actively seeking partners who share the same values and passion for golf’s development in Uganda, a country brimming with immense potential in the sport.

For the next phase of this initiative the group has expanded through Isaiahs experience to include Stephen Smith a Board member of Afriyea Golf Academy and Sports Psychology in the UK and Gavin Robinson, a member of the European Golf Managers Association.

Steve McNeill, representing the Uganda UK Golf Project, assures potential partners that joining the cause will offer meaningful purpose and numerous benefits stemming from association with the project.

Currently, having collected 1000 more golf clubs, bags shoes etc. all being stored at WBGC and with active collection of golf equipment growing at some pace, the Ugandan UK Golf project must find a means of shipping the equipment to Uganda.

To continue with the project and to fulfill the dream of golfers in Uganda it is imperative that we find partners to provide transportation or shipping services to Uganda.

The ultimate goal is to elevate the game in Uganda, cultivating a fresh generation of world-class golf stars from the “Pearl of Africa” as named by Winston Churchill.

This international collaboration and extensive equipment collection represent a transformative step towards developing golf in Uganda and providing opportunities for young talents to thrive.