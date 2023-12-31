Overview: In a duel that recorded the most goals scored (5), Entebbe Pride overcame Kiwanga United 3-2 at the Uganda Clays playground in Kajjansi.

2023-2024 Buganda Region League (Match Day 10 Results):

Katonga Group:

Kiwanga United 2-3 Entebbe Pride

Entebbe Pride Entebbe Football Club 0-2 Kajjansi United

Kajjansi United Kakiri Town Council 1-0 Lukaya Town Council

Lukaya Town Council Super Eagles Lugongwe 0-1 Buwambo United

Ssezibwa Group:

Kira United 0-2 Sparks Soccer Club

Sparks Soccer Club Synergy 0-1 Young Simba

Young Simba Buikwe Red Stars 3-2 Seeta United

Seeta United Luweero United 1-1 Simba

Simba Manyangwa 2-1 Lugazi

Match day 10 of the Buganda regional league had nine matches played across the different venues on Saturday, 30th December 2023.

A total of twenty-two (22) goals were scored in these aforementioned matches.

There were away victories for Entebbe Pride, Sparks Soccer Club, Kajjansi United and Buwambo United.

The most goals scored in a single fixture were five as Entebbe Pride overcame Kiwanga United 3-2 at the Uganda Clays playground in Kajjansi.

Christopher Birungi (penalty), Laden Musoke and former Soltilo Bright Stars midfielder Brian Enzama were on target for Entebbe Pride.

Kira United fell 0-2 at their Kira fortress to visiting Sparks Soccer Club.

At the Bugonga playground in Entebbe Division A, former top flight side Entebbe Football Club lost 0-2 to visiting Kajjansi United during the Entebbe road derby.

Marial Santos and Mustafa Oloya were on target for Kajjansi United.

Elsewhere, Buwambo United recorded a 1-0 away at Super Eagles Lugongwe at the Kassanda Ssaza playground courtesy of Patrick Wasswa’s goal.

Meanwhile, Kakiri Town Council won 1-0 at home over Lukaya Town Council at the Gombolola Kakiri playground.

Manyangwa won 2-1 over Lugazi at the Gayaza Church Lufula playground.

Synergy lost 0-1 to Young Simba at the Ndeeba playground in Kayunga district. Buikwe Red Stars smiled 3-2 past Seeta United at the Buikwe playground.

Buikwe Red Stars’ goals came from Alex Ssegawa (brace) and Paul Kaggwa. Emmanuel Isabirye and a one Nsubuga netted for Seeta United.

Only one game ended in a stalemate; the 1-all draw between Luweero United and Simba at Kosovo-Kasana playground in Luweero.

Arafat Ssentongo scored Luweero United’s strike whilst George Masembe replied for Simba, an entity coached by Alex Gitta.

Next Matches:

In the pipeline are two matches that will be played on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.

Masaka City will take on Uganda Sports Arena at the Kasana playground, Masaka whilst Free Stars will host Bajjo United at the Bishop S.S Playground in Mukono.

This league is organized by the Buganda Region Football Association (BRFA) with the clubs divided into two groups; Katonga and Ssezibwa.

The winner per group meet in the final to decide the Buganda region champion who engages against the Kampala region champion for the FUFA Big League slot.

Next Games (Wednesday, 3rd January 2024):

Masaka City Vs Uganda Sports Arena – Kasana playground, Masaka

Free Stars Vs Bajjo United – Bishop S.S Playground, Mukono