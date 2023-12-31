Overview: World Freestyle Football Association acknowledges Freestyle Football Federation Uganda (FFFU) as the only organization with the authority to organize and sanction Freestyle Football events, issue official certificates, approve all Freestyle Football-related activities and accredit champions in Uganda - Steve Elias, president of World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA)

The World Freestyle Football Association has officially recognized the Freestyle Football Federation Uganda (FFFU) as the official governing body for the sports of Freestyle Football in the Republic of Uganda.

In an official document signed by Steve Elias, the president of Freestyle Football Federation Uganda (FFFU), WFFA acknowledges that FFFU is the only authoritative body to organize and sanction Freestyle Football events in Uganda.

World Freestyle Football Association acknowledges Freestyle Football Federation Uganda (FFFU) as the only organization with the authority to organize and sanction Freestyle Football events, issue official certificates, approve all Freestyle Football-related activities and accredit champions in Uganda. In the same vein, WFFA acknowledges Patrick Lugemwa as the leader of the FFFU, as the country leader for the Republic of Uganda, and thus the official representative of the Association in the country. Steve Elias, president of World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA)

Patrick Lugemwa, president of Freestyle Football Federation Uganda (FFFU)

“Freestyle Football Federation Uganda is passionate and dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of freestyle football in our country. Freestyle Football Uganda aims to bring together talented freestyle footballers, enthusiasts, and fans to showcase their skills, foster a sense of community, and contribute to the growth of freestyle football as a recognized and respected sport in Uganda” Lugemwa attests.

For starters, the World Freestyle Football Association is based in Meaowgrove Court, suite 101 in Mississauga, Ontario city in Canada.

Uganda’s famous Freestyle football player Andy Skillz

Ricardo Rehlander, a famous freestyle footballer from Germany

About Freestyle Football:

Freestyle Football is a way to express yourself throughout football tricks.

There are uncountable different versions of tricks which can be performed in this sport.

The tricks usually are done with the feet, head and the hand.

One of the most popular tricks is the “Around the World” which is also performed by multiple football stars like Neymar and Ronaldo to warm up before a match.

Unfortunately, most of the other tricks in freestyle football are far more different from the classical football.

Even if the name hints to classical football, the sport freestyle football has no direct link to classic football on the pitch and is therefore a sport on its own.



Freestyle football is a young sport which exist for about 15 years.

Throughout the years, freestyle football got more popular and professional football freestyler like Ricardo Rehländer got more and more famous.

The root of classical football juggling is traceable back to famous circus artists like Enrico Rastelli or Francis Brunn from the last century.

At these days, football juggling was not a sport back then, but more part of their circus entertainment program.



The first big steps into freestyle football history were made by world famous football legend Diego Maradona.

Beside his fantastic skills on the pitch he was also well known for his warm up routines before the start of a match.

Maradona juggled the football for minutes on his head, shoulders and feet.

Diego Armando Maradona (RIP) Credit: Courtesy

Ronaldihno Gaucho heads the ball

The next football generation caught up with Maradonas tricks and footballers like Brasil football star Ronaldinho got global attention with commercials from NIKE and other sport brands, which carried the tricks of football freestyle in the world.

To this day, Freestyle Football has become a established sport around the world.

Even if Freestyle Football is still sort of an underground sport, it is rapidly increasing in many countries.

Now days, professional football freestyler like Ricardo are booked from numerous companies to show their skills at big events.