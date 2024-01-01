Tuesday January 2, 2024 fixtures @ 4pm

Bright Stars vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreation Centre

Mbarara City vs Wakiso Giants – Kakyeeka stadium

SC Villa vs UPDF – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Busoga United vs Kitara – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

KCCA vs URA – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 7pm

In-form KCCA will hope to continue their newfound form when they host bogey side URA under floodlights at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

The fixture pits two purists in the dugout with Abdallah Mubiru up against David Obua for the Kasasiro and the tax men respectively.

David Obua Credit: URA

The hosts come into the game on the back of four wins in the last five games and have dropped no points in the last three matches.

On the other hand, URA are also in fine form with one defeat in the last five in which they have garnered two points less than their day’s opponents.

Mubiru will rely on Muhammad Shaban, Ettiene Katenga, Usama Arafat and the intelligent Ashraf Mugume for inspiration up front with Joel Sserunjogi and Gui running the show in the middle of the pack.

Credit: John Batanudde

Obua could reinstate Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Moses Aliro, Joseph Ssemujju and Said Kyeyune into the starting eleven after they started on the bench in the 3-0 win over Mbarara City.

URA sit 7th with 20 points, four ahead of 9th placed KCCA who beat UPDF 2-1 away in the last outing.

Abdallah Mubiru Credit: John Batanudde

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

In the last 22 league meetings, URA have won 9, KCCA 7 and six draws.

URA have dominated the last six league meetings with 6 wins against KCCA’s two.

KCCA are dominant at home with 5 wins against URA’s two in the past 22 league meetings.