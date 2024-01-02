Tuesday Results

SC Villa 3-0 UPDF

KCCA 3-2 URA

Busoga United 2-1 Kitara

Mbarara City 2-1 Wakiso Giants

Bright Stars 1-0 Maroons

KCCA continued their surge in form with a hard-fought 3-2 win over URA at Lugogo under the floodlights on Tuesday.

Muhammad Shaban came off the bench to score the winner in a game the Kasasiro twice came from a goal down.

Norman Namanya and Viane Ssekajugo scored what turned out to be consolation goals for the tax men with the latter also turning villain with an own goal.

Herbert Achai scored the other goal for KCCA, an equaliser in the 48th minute that cancelled out Namanya’s fourth-minute strike when he headed home Eric Ssenjobe’s free kick.

Ssekajugo then restored the lead for David Obua’s men in the 59th minute getting at the end of a cross after goalkeeper Derrick Ochan had saved although, from the replay, the scorer appeared to be in an offside position.

Nine minutes later, he turned scorer for the opponents heading past his own goalkeeper.

Shaban then got the winner in the 72nd minute capitalizing on a mistake by James Begisa to slot home the winning goal that takes Abdallah Mubiru’s men to 19 points in 9th position, a point behind URA who are 7th with one game left in the first round.

KCCA will visit Wakiso Giants on Saturday while URA will host SC Villa.